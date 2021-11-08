License Plate Recognition Cameras Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2019-2024 and Focusing on Top Key Players – 3M , Hikvision , Avigilon , Genetec , ARH

Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) System mainly works on the basis of optical character recognition technology (OCR) to read the number plates and extracts the alphanumeric characters of the license plate equipped on the vehicles and stores the captured data in image format. Automatic number plate recognition systems uses either closed circuit televisions or the cameras specially designed for the number plate recognition. Automatic number plate recognition system uses infrared lighting which allows the camera to capture images and recognize the characters in the number plates at any given point of time and with change in configuration the cameras also capture the images of the driver as well. Infrared lighting used for automatic number plate recognition allows to capture the images of the vehicles which are moving at high speed with good image quality.

Automatic number plate recognition systems uses algorithms which enables the software used for automatic number plate recognition to identify the number plates. Automatic number plate recognition system is used for various applications like traffic monitoring, law enforcement, and toll collection. Deployment of automatic number plate recognition system takes place in two approaches, one approach allows the entire process to be performed at the lane location on real-time basis, and the other approach transmits all the images from many lanes to a remote computer location and performs the OCR process at flexible timings.

Major Key Players of the License Plate Recognition Cameras Market are:

3M , A1 Security Cameras , Hikvision , Avigilon , Bosch Security Systems , Genetec , ARH , Siemens , Tattile , Arvoo Imaging Products , MAV Systems , Elsag , Shenzhen AnShiBao , NDI Recognition Systems , Petards Group , Shenzhen Lefound , Digital Recognition Systems , CA Traffic , PaisAn , Clearview Communications

Major Types of License Plate Recognition Cameras covered are:

Mobile Camera

Fixed Camera

Portable Camera

Major Applications of License Plate Recognition Cameras covered are:

Security and Surveillance

Vehicle Parking & Toll Enforcement

Traffic Management & Red Light Control

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global License Plate Recognition Cameras consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the License Plate Recognition Cameras market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global License Plate Recognition Cameras manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the License Plate Recognition Cameras with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 License Plate Recognition Cameras Market Size

2.2 License Plate Recognition Cameras Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 License Plate Recognition Cameras Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 License Plate Recognition Cameras Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players License Plate Recognition Cameras Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into License Plate Recognition Cameras Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global License Plate Recognition Cameras Sales by Product

4.2 Global License Plate Recognition Cameras Revenue by Product

4.3 License Plate Recognition Cameras Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global License Plate Recognition Cameras Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, License Plate Recognition Cameras industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

