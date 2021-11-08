Market Study: France Packaging Market 2019 is Anticipated to Reach US$ 1.76% Billion by 2024 and contribute to globe | 360 Market Updates
France Packaging Market Report Title: “France Packaging Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)”
France Packaging Market (2019 – 2024) report provides the accurate CAGR with complete market overview, list of key players, scope of the report, key market trends of France Packaging market and main aspects about why should buy this research report.
France Packaging Market Overview:
France packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.76% in the forecast period. The French economy has one of the world’s largest GDPs, and the French packaging market is among the largest and the most attractive and mature in the world due to its size and the level of demand from domestic consumption. One of the major reason for slow growth is market becoming mature in terms of packaging solution adoption in the nation.
– The moderately growing market, influenced by changing demographics and factors such as urbanization, as well as employment rates, have a clear impact on consumer spending power and purchasing habits. Due to these changes, the need for new packaging types such as convenience, value-for-money, multi-packs, and smaller single-serve packs are increasing. In terms of packaging material, rigid plastics and flexible packaging are leading the market.
– Also, the growth in the number of tourists in France is causing increased demand for traditional French food and beverages and the extended used of multi-lingual labels for traditional French products. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth.
– However, wine consumption has decreased in France, and this decline is expected to considerably impact the demand for glass bottles, which are used for wine packaging. Also, the high rate of unemployment in France coupled with low disposable income is impacting consumer purchase decisions who lookout for low-cost goods. Hence, these factors are restraining the market growth.
List of Key-players/Leading Manufacturers:
Scope of the France Packaging Market Report:
The packaging industry plays a crucial role, adding value to various manufacturing sectors including agriculture, pharma, retail, FMCG, etc. The packaging industry in France is segmented by various end-user verticals.
Key Trends Of France Packaging Market:
Flexible Packaging is Estimated to have Relatively High Market Share
– Flexible packaging is a package type whose shape can be readily changed, e.g., bags and pouches. Flexible packaging is leading the way in packaging innovation, as it ensures food safety and extends shelf life. It is also able to follow one of the most important trends in the packaging industry is product protection, packaging design and performance, consumer convenience, and sustainability, which positively impacts the environment, consumers, and businesses.456- Some other factors stimulating the growth of the market in the region are that it also generates less waste, significantly reducing landfill discards. Even lighter-weight flexible packaging results in less transportation-related energy and fossil fuel consumption and environmental pollution.456- Further, innovations in technology in the packaging industry have enabled flexible packaging manufacturers to use fewer natural resources in the creation of their packaging, and improvements in production processes have reduced water and energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions and volatile organic compounds. 456- Flexible packaging has experienced substantial positive growth in France. As cheaper and lighter weight packaging is gaining popularity in France, it is encouraging manufacturers to use Flexible packaging for different products, and hence, the factors responsible for the growing trend.456- Also, many companies in the region are expanding through partnerships or investments in technology. For instance, In January 2019, Koehler Paper Group partnered with the company Wilfried Heinzel as its sales partner for flexible packaging papers in France, Spain, and Portugal.
Plastic Expected to be the Most Used Packaging Material
– Plastic packaging holds the largest share in the French packaging industry by material type. The material’s ability to produce lightweight packages, ease of handling, ability to mold into various shapes, speedy transportation, and reduced cost helps it to attain prominence.456- Also, the increased use of plastic packaging in non-traditional sectors such as wine and other traditional sectors such as food and beverages, healthcare, etc., is ensuring that the growth of plastic packaging is maintained. 456- However, sustainable packaging is gaining importance worldwide, and the manufacturers are becoming more focused on reducing packaging waste, reducing the carbon footprint of production and transportation.456- They are also focusing on increasing the use of recycled content in their packaging, and further light weighting packaging to reduce the number of materials used to develop sustainable packaging.456- Also, France has an ambitious plan to recycle all its plastic packaging waste by 2025. To meet this goal, France has decided to impose a tax on the packaging that is not made from recycled material from 2019. The region has also introduced a deposit scheme on plastic bottles.
