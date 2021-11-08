Memory Chip Market Growth by 2027 – Top Companies ADATA Technology, Fujitsu Ltd., Intel Corporation, Micron Technology, SK HYNIX, Sony and Transcend Information

The memory chips are the integrated circuits which are capable of storing ample information. These memory chips are integrated into many hardware devices such as a video card. These chips are available in different sizes and shapes. Due to the high penetration of electronic devices, the adoption of different memory chips is rising.

The memory chip market is driven by high usage of consumer electronic items such as smartphones, laptops and other devices among the users are rising the use of memory chip in the market. Moreover, use of memory chip is expected to benefit other applications as well including medical devices, which is expected to create tremendous opportunities for the players operating in the memory chip market.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. ADATA Technology Co. Ltd.

2. Fujitsu Ltd.

3. Intel Corporation

4. Micron Technology Inc.

5. SK HYNIX Inc.

6. Sony Corporation

7. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC)

8. Transcend Information Inc.

9. Texas Instruments Incorporated

10. Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

The global memory chip market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into static random access memory (SRAM), dynamic random access memory (DRAM), programmable ROM (PROM), NAND flash and others. On the basis of application, the memory chip market is segmented into smartphone, laptops, camera, microcontrollers, medical devices and others.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Memory Chip Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa).

Memory Chip Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Memory Chip Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

