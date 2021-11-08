Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) Market 2019 | Strategic Assessment by Top Players- Spice Digital, Apple, Blackberry, Google, Ntt Docomo, OnMobile Global, Opencode Systems, Samsung Electronics, Vodafone

Mobile value added services refer to the services such as music subscriptions, mobile gaming and apps, and IM services among others. Value added services are generally offered by network operators and other third party vendors. The increasing demand and penetration for smartphones is aiding for the growth of mobile value added services market. Various network operators and third party vendors are focusing on providing several value added services at attractive prices to attract more customers and maximize their revenues. The trend for value added services is growing among people for value added services for entertainment purpose. Growing use of smartphones and internet are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market whereas changing consumer preferences towards substitutes is slowing the growth of this market.

The “Global Mobile Value Added Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the mobile value added services industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global mobile value added services market with detailed market segmentation by solution, end-user, and geography. The global mobile value added services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the mobile value added services market.

Some of the key players influencing the mobile value added services market are Spice Digital, Apple, Inc., Blackberry Ltd., Google Inc., Ntt Docomo Inc., OnMobile Global Limited, Opencode Systems, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Vodafone Group PLC, and ZTE Corporation among others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the mobile value added services industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global mobile value added services market based on by solution and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall mobile value added services market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting mobile value added services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the mobile value added services market.

Also, key market players influencing the mobile value added services market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, a key development in the past five years.

