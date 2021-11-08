Modular Robotics Market 2019: Global Industry Exhibits Huge Growth by Top Key Players, Research, Analysis, Application and Analysis 2025

The report encompasses a thorough study of current situation of the global market along with several market dynamics Competitor analysis is one of the most important aspects of market research report which helps businesses decide upon the strategies by comparing them with the competitors. The use of newest and advanced tools and techniques used for this report makes it the finest in the class. Competitor strategies highlighted in this Modular Robotics Market report mainly include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in this market.

Some of The Leading Players of Modular Robotics Market

1. ABB Ltd.

2. KUKA AG

3. Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

4. FANUC Corporation

5. Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

6. Yaskawa Electric Corporation

7. Denso Corporation

8. Universal Robots

9. Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

10. Rethink Robotics

A modular robot comprises numerous independent atoms or units, which can arrange themselves into a best-suited structure for any given task or environment. Since these robots consist of a large number of identical atoms, they are more easily and effortlessly repaired by replacing damaged atoms with functional ones. The self-healing capabilities and higher utilization factor are most required traits in robotics for real-world applications and modular robotics provide better solutions in these perspectives when compared to traditional robotics.

The key factors propelling the growth of modular robotics are growing adoption of collaborative modular robots due to their advanced features and benefits and increasing investments in industrial automation. Further, increasing adoption of the robotics-as-a-service model by various industries is anticipated to provide growth opportunities over the next few years. However, high complexity in robots’ design and controlling electronics is restraining the growth of modular robotics market.

The “Global Modular Robotics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the modular robotics market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global modular robotics market with detailed market segmentation by robot type, industry, and geography. The global modular robotics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the modular robotics market.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Modular Robotics Market Landscape

4 Modular Robotics Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Modular Robotics Market Analysis- Global

6 Modular Robotics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – System

7 Modular Robotics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Type

8 Modular Robotics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Application

9 Modular Robotics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Modular Robotics Market, Key Company Profiles

13 Appendix

