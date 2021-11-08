Motor Monitoring Market Analysis to 2027 – Lead by Banner Engineering, Eaton, Honeywell International, KCF Technologies, Mitsubishi Electric, Mouser Electronics and Qualitrol Company

Motor monitoring is the process of continuously monitoring the motors, generators, clutches in various end-use industries that are subjected to high-stress and sensors are permanently mounted on motors for sensing their behavior. The sensors are connected to output devices such as monitors, analyzers and central servers and transmit data to plant operators either through a wireless network or cable network.

The motor monitoring market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as increasing and growing prominence of predictive maintenance and the increasing need to minimize revenue loss caused by motor faults are driving the growth of the motor monitoring market. Also increasing the popularity of wireless technologies in the industrial sector is also contributing to the growth of the motor monitoring market. However, however, lack of faith in prediction capabilities of motor monitoring technology is a significant factor limiting the market growth.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. Banner Engineering Corp.

2. Eaton

3. Honeywell International Inc.

4. KCF Technologies

5. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

6. Mouser Electronics, Inc.

7. Qualitrol Company LLC

8. Rockwell Automation, Inc.

9. RS Components and Controls (I) Ltd.

10. T.F. Hudgins Incorporated.

The global motor monitoring market is segmented on the basis of offerings, monitoring process, deployment and vertical. Based on offering the market is segmented as hardware and software. Based on the monitoring process the market is segmented as online and portable. On the basis of deployment the market is segmented as on-premise and cloud. Based on vertical the market is segmented as metals and mining, oil and gas, power generation, water and wastewater, food and beverages, chemicals, automotive and aerospace and defense.

