Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) Market 2019-2025: Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players- Nokia, Intel, HP, Huawei, Altran Group, IBM andn more…

A new market study, titled “Global Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) Market



Multi-access edge computing (MEC), formerly mobile edge computing. Multi-access edge computing (MEC) is essentially a cloud-based IT service environment at the edge of the network. In 2018, the global Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Nokia

Intel

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

Altran Group (Aricent)

IBM

Microsoft

Cisco Systems

Accenture

Schneider Electric

Saguna Networks

ADLINK Technology

ZTE Corporation

Vasona Networks

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3977133-global-multi-access-edge-computing-mec-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Education

Healthcare

Automotive

Surveillance

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3977133-global-multi-access-edge-computing-mec-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)