New Research on Global Heat Pump Water Heaters Analysis Solutions Reveal Rapid Value Growth of during 2019-2023

Heat pump water heaters extract heat from air (indoor, exhaust, or outdoor air) and deliver it to water. Heat pumps can work either as stand-alone water heating system, or as combination water heating and space conditioning system.

As a consequence of an increase in global warming and environmental awareness, Global Heat pump water heaters expected to reach $1.64 billion by 2020 at CGAR of 3.8% during forecast period.

Heat pump water heaters use electricity to move heat from one place to another instead of generating heat directly. Therefore, they can be two to three times more energy efficient than conventional electric resistance water heaters. To move the heat, heat pumps work like a refrigerator in reverse.

Heat pump water heaters require installation in locations that remain in the 40Â°-90Â°F (4.4Â°-32.2Â°C) range year-round and provide at least 1,000 cubic feet (28.3 cubic meters) of air space around the water heater. Cool exhaust air can be exhausted to the room or outdoors. Because heat pump water heaters will not operate efficiently in cold spaces, they must be installed in spaces with excess heat, such as furnace rooms. They tend to cool the spaces they are in.

Exhaust air units extract heat from a continuously exhausted air stream and work better in heating-dominated climates because they do not cool ambient air. Some units can even be converted between the two modes of operation for optimum operation in either summer or winter.

