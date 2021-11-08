New Tactics of Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “Artificial Intelligence Chip Market by Chip Type (GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, and others), Application (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Robotic Process Automation, Speech Recognition, and Others), Technology (System-on-chip, System-in-package, Multi-chip module, and Others), and Industry vertical (Media & Advertising, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive & Transportation, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Artificial Intelligence Chip Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.





Artificial intelligence (AI) has been the most progressive technology since its introduction in the 1950s. It is associated to human intelligence with similar characteristics, such as language understanding, reasoning, learning, problem solving, and others. Manufacturers in the market witness enormous underlying intellectual challenges in the development and revision of such technology. It is positioned as the core of the next-generation software technologies in the market.

The growth of the global artificial intelligence chip market is driven by increase in demand for smart homes, development of smart cities, and emergence of quantum computing. However, development of smart cities restrains the market growth. Further, in the near future, increased adoption of AI chips in the developing regions and development of smarter robots are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the global artificial intelligence chip market.

The global artificial intelligence chip market is segmented based on chip type, application, industry vertical, technology, and geography. By chip type, the market is categorized into GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, and others. The applications analyzed in the study are machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), robotic process automation, speech recognition, and others. System-on-chip, system-in-package, multi-chip module, and others are the technologies considered. The industry verticals considered in the study include media & advertising, BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, automotive & transportation, and others.

Geographically, the market is sub-segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include AMD (Advanced Micro Devices), Google, Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA, Baidu, Graphcore, Qualcomm, Adapteva, UC-Davis, Mythic, and others.

KEY BENEFITS

– This study comprises analytical depiction of the global artificial intelligence chip market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY CHIP TYPE

– GPU

– ASIC

– FPGA

– CPU

– Others

BY APPLICATION

– Machine learning

– – – Deep learning (Image recognition, Computer vision)

– – – Predictive analysis

– – – Others

– Natural language processing (NLP)

– – – Translation

– – – Classification & clustering

– – – Information extraction

– Robotic process automation

– – – Speech recognition

– – – Speech to text

– – – Text to speech

– Others (Expert systems, planning, scheduling)

BY TECHNOLOGY

– System-on-chip (SoC)

– System-in-package (SIP)

– Multi-chip module

– Others

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– Media & advertising

– BFSI

– IT & telecom

– Retail

– Healthcare

– Automotive & transportation

– Others

BY REGION

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

– AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)

– Google, Inc.

– Intel Corporation

– NVIDIA

– Baidu

– Graphcore

– Qualcomm

– Adapteva

– UC-Davis

– Mythic

– Others

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. INDUSTRY ROADMAP

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Moderate-to-high bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Moderate-to-high threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Moderate threat of substitutes

3.3.4. High-to-moderate intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. High-to-moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS (2017)

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in demand for smart homes & smart cities

3.5.1.2. Rise in investments in AI startups

3.5.1.3. Emergence of quantum computing

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Dearth of skilled workforce

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increased adoption of AI chips in the developing regions

3.5.3.2. Development of smarter robots

CHAPTER 4: ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIP MARKET, BY CHIP TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. GPU

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. ASIC

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. FPGA

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. CPU

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

4.6. OTHERS (NPU & HYBRID CHIP)

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIP MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. MACHINE LEARNING

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Deep learning (Image recognition, Computer vision)

5.2.4. Predictive analysis

5.2.5. Others (Decision tree learning, Inductive logic programming, Reinforcement learning, and others)

5.2.6. Market analysis by country

5.3. NATURAL LANGUAGE PROCESSING (NLP)

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Translation

5.3.4. Classification & clustering

5.3.5. Information extraction

5.3.6. Market analysis by country

5.4. ROBOTIC PROCESS AUTOMATION

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. SPEECH RECOGNITION

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Speech to text

5.5.4. Text to speech

5.5.5. Market analysis by country

5.6. OTHERS

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIP MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. SYSTEM-ON-CHIP (SOC)

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. SYSTEM-IN-PACKAGE (SIP)

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. MULTI-CHIP MODULE

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis by country

6.5. OTHERS (PACKAGE IN PACKAGE, TSV)

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis by country

Continue @…



