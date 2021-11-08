New Tactics of Asia-Pacific Digital Remittance Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “Asia-Pacific Digital Remittance Market by Remittance Type (Inward Digital Remittance, Outward Digital Remittance), Remittance Channel (Banks, Money Transfer Operators (MTOs), and Others), and End User (Business and Personal) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Asia-Pacific Digital Remittance Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.





Digital remittance is referred as the transfer of money by foreign migrants in their native countries by using digital transfer network such as easy-to-use mobile application, digital wallet, and others. The market witnesses entry of digital remittance operators, which poses a serious challenge to traditional cash-in-hand providers due to reduced user fees and ease of usability. Numerous benefits of using digital remittance such as convenience, speed, lower cost, elimination of the need for tedious form-filling processes, agents, and codes and others have shifted the focus of consumers toward digital transactions for money remittance.

Rise in cross-border transactions and mobile-based payment channels, reduced remittance cost & transfer time, and growth in adoption of banking & financial services drive the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness and slowdown of the remittance industry in Asia-Pacific is expected to impede the market growth. Conversely, continuous technological innovations in digital remittance industry as well as rise in internet and mobile penetration in this region are expected to present major opportunities for market expansion in the near future.

The Asia-Pacific digital remittance market is segmented based on remittance type, remittance channel, end user, and country. Based on remittance type, the market is bifurcated into inward and outward digital remittance. Based on remittance channel, the market is divided into bank, money transfer operator, and others. By end user, it is categorized into personal and business. Based on country, it is analyzed across China, Japan, India, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific.

The report provides the profiles of key players, namely InstaReM, Remitly, Inc., Flywire, SingX Pte Ltd., Azimo Limited, WorldRemit Ltd., TransferWise Ltd, Ripple, MoneyGram, and TNG Wallet.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY REMITTANCE TYPE

– Inward Digital Remittance

– Outward Digital Remittance

BY REMITTANCE CHANNEL

– Bank

– Money Transfer Operator (MTO)

– Others

BY END USER

– Business

– Personal

BY COUNTRY

– China

– Japan

– India

– Hong Kong

– Singapore

– Taiwan

– Indonesia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– InstaReM

– Remitly, Inc.

– Flywire

– SingX Pte Ltd.

– Azimo Limited

– WorldRemit Ltd

– TransferWise Ltd

– Ripple

– MoneyGram

– TNG Wallet.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. DEMOGRAPHIC AND PSYCHOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS OF CUSTOMERS

3.5. KEY INSIGHTS ON TICKET SIZE

3.6. KEY PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016

3.7. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.7.1. Drivers

3.7.1.1. Rise in cross-border transactions and mobile-based payment channels

3.7.1.2. Reduced remittance cost & transfer time

3.7.1.3. Growth in adoption of banking & financial services

3.7.2. Restraints

3.7.2.1. Slowdown of the remittance industry in Asia-Pacific

3.7.2.2. Lack of awareness

3.7.3. Opportunities

3.7.3.1. Technological innovations in digital remittance industry

3.7.3.2. Rise in Internet and Mobile penetration

CHAPTER 4: ASIA-PACIFIC DIGITAL REMITTANCE MARKET, BY REMITTANCE TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. INWARD DIGITAL REMITTANCE

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.2.4. Market analysis by country

4.3. OUTWARD DIGITAL REMITTANCE

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.3.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: ASIA-PACIFIC DIGITAL REMITTANCE MARKET, BY REMITTANCE CHANNEL

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. BANKS

5.2.1. Key market trends

5.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.2.4. Market analysis by country

5.3. MONEY TRANSFER OPERATOR

5.3.1. Key market trends

5.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.3.4. Market analysis by country

5.4. OTHERS

5.4.1. Key market trends

5.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.4.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: ASIA-PACIFIC DIGITAL REMITTANCE MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. BUSINESS

6.2.1. Key market trends

6.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

6.2.4. Market analysis by country

6.3. PERSONAL

6.3.1. Key market trends

6.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

6.3.4. Market analysis by country

6.3.4.1. Personal digital remittance market size and forecast by type

6.3.4.1.1. White Collar Workforce

6.3.4.1.1.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.3.4.1.1.2. White collar workforce market size and forecast, by type

6.3.4.1.2. Blue Collar Workforce

6.3.4.1.2.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.3.4.1.2.2. Blue collar workforce market size and forecast, by type

