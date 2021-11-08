Niobium Market Global Industry Growth, Historical Analysis, Size, Trends, and Forecast to 2023
Niobium Market offers market size, growth, share, trends, consumption, segments, application and Forecast 2023. Niobium market deals with the emerging market such as competitive landscape, mergers & acquisition analysis, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, and new products launch. Niobium market segmented by types, application, key players, and geographical region, which is, helps a customer for detail research. The Report provides a quick summary of the Niobium s market by finding out numerous definitions and classification of the market.
About Niobium Market:
The Niobium Market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of over 6.88% during 2018-2023 (the forecast period). Niobium, a rare-earth element, is used mostly in the form of ferroniobium by the steel industry. It is employed as niobium alloys and metal by the aerospace industry.
Niobium market comprises of all the activities in the value chain, such as the procurement of various raw materials, manufacturing, and sales of the products, and their distribution.
Following are the Top Key Players of Niobium :
Key Questions Answered in the Niobium Market Report:
- What will the market growth rate of Niobium market in 2024?
- What are the key features driving the global Niobium market?
- Who are the key vendors in Niobium market space?
- What are the opportunities, threats, and overview of the Niobium market?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Niobium ?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Niobium industry?
- What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Niobium market?
Research objectives of Niobium Market Report:
- To analyze the global Niobium market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data, and forecast 2018 to 2024.
- To recognize the structure of Niobium market by identifying its various sub-segments.
- Focuses on the key global Niobium players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.
- To analyze the Niobium with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share full information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the size of Niobium submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as new product launches, new entrants, expansions, agreements, and acquisitions in the market.
- The Niobium market has a tactical profile of key players and comprehensively analyze in their growth strategies.
Niobium Market’s Top Regions Covers in this Report:
Data type includes capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export and manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report. Geographically the keyword market segmented by the regions. Following are the regions of Niobium market.
Table of Content:
1. Introduction
1.1 Research Phases
1.2 Study Deliverables
1.3 Scope of the Report
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Insights
3.1 Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
3.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
3.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
3.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
3.2.5 Degree of Competition
3.3 Price Analysis
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increased Usage in Aerospace Industry and Defence
4.1.2 Accelerating Usage in Structural Steels
4.1.3 Growing Usage in Automotive Industry
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Limited Supply Sources
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Innovative Application Products to Gain Competitive Edge
4.3.2 Rapid Economic Development in Asia-Pacific
5. Market Segmentation and Analysis (Market Size, Growth, and Forecast)
5.1 By Occurrence
5.1.1 Pyrochlore
5.1.2 Columbite
5.1.3 Others
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Steel
5.2.2 Superalloys
5.2.3 Superconducting Magnets
5.2.4 Capacitors
5.2.5 Glass
5.2.6 Others
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 Construction
5.3.2 Automotive
5.3.3 Aerospace
5.3.4 Military
5.3.5 Oil & Gas
5.3.6 Others
5.4 By Type
5.4.1 Niobidium Oxide
5.4.2 Niobidium Metal
5.4.3 Vacuum Grade Niobium Alloys
5.4.4 Ferroniobium
6. Regional Market Analysis (Market Size, Growth, and Forecast)
6.1 Asia-Pacific
6.1.1 India
6.1.2 China
6.1.3 Japan
6.1.4 Australia
6.1.5 Rest Asia-Pacific
6.2 North America
6.2.1 US
6.2.2 Canada
6.2.3 Mexico
6.2.4 Rest of North America
6.3 Europe
6.3.1 Germany
6.3.2 UK
6.3.3 France
6.3.4 Italy
6.3.5 Russia
6.3.6 Rest of Europe
6.4 South America
6.4.1 Brazil
6.4.2 Argentina
6.4.3 Rest South America
6.5 Middle-East and Africa (MEA)
6.5.1 South Africa
6.5.2 Saudi Arabia
6.5.3 Rest of MEA
7. Competitive Landscape
7.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements
7.2 Market Share Analysis***
7.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
8. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials**, Products & Services and Recent Developments)
8.1 ADMAT Inc.
8.2 Alkane Resources Ltd.
8.3 Anglo American plc
8.4 Baoji Honest Metal Materials Co. Ltd.
8.5 Changsha South Tantalum Niobium Co. Ltd.
8.6 Companhia Brasileira De Metalurgia e Minercao (CBMM)
8.7 Corevale Ltd.
8.8 Dneprovsky Special Tubes Plant LLC
8.9 Global Advanced Metals
8.10 Grandview Materials Inc.
8.11 Molycorp Inc.
8.12 Niobec (Magris Resources Inc.)
8.13 NioCorp. Developments Ltd.
8.14 SDMS
8.15 Shaanxi Elade New Material Technology Co. Ltd.
8.16 Taseko Mines Ltd.
8.17 Titan Metal Fabricators
8.18 Titanex GmbH
8.19 Zhuzhou Orient Kylin Special Metal Materials Co. Ltd.
*List not exhaustive
9. Disclaimer
