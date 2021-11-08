The Non-invasive Prenatal Testing market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as growing reimbursements for the NIPT sector, increasing shift from invasive methods to noninvasive methods, growth in the risk of chromosomal abnormalities in babies, launch and development of advanced and novel technologies and growing maternal age. Nevertheless, lack of skilled professionals and stringent regulatory guidelines is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Non-invasive Prenatal Testing is a new genetic process that examines the fetal cell-free DNA present in the mother’s blood serum for the detection of common fetal aneuploidies.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Non-invasive Prenatal Testing market with detailed market segmentation by Product, Method, Application, End User and geography. The global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Non-invasive Prenatal Testing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies

– Ge Healthcare

– Koninklijke Philips N.V

– Illumina, Inc

– Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

– F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

– Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc

– Perkinelmer, Inc

– Qiagen N.V

– Agilent Technologies, Inc

– BGI

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing market is segmented on the basis of Product, Method, Application and End User. Based on Product the market is segmented into Assay Kits and Reagents, Consumables, Disposables, Next-Generation Sequencing System, Instruments, PCR instruments, Ultrasound Devices, Microarrays, others. Based on Method the market is segmented into Ultrasound Detection, Cell-Free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests, Biochemical Screening Tests, Fetal Cells in Maternal Plasma Tests. Based on Application the market is segmented into Trisomy, Micro Deletion Syndrome, Others. Based on End User the market is segmented into Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals.



REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Non-invasive Prenatal Testing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Non-invasive Prenatal Testing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Non-invasive Prenatal Testing market in these regions.