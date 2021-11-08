Non Reclosing Valves Market to Incur Steady Growth During 2019-2029
Non-reclosing Valves Market: Introduction
Non-reclosing valves are special-purpose relief valve used for protection against overpressure for safety-critical applications. These types of valves offer one of the most important benefits of carrying out inspection without breaking the line, as the pressure relieving part is located external of the process condition. Rupture Pins and rupture disks are among the most common types of Non-reclosing Valves used in the industries. Though spring operated and pilot operated pressure relief valves finds major application as compared to non-reclosing valves, rupture pins and rupture disks offer some advantages over spring or pilot operated relief valves. Situations that includes the probability of rapid pressure build-up which demands spontaneous pressure relief, prefers the usage of non-reclosing valves. Owing to several benefits the demand for non-reclosing valves is estimated to increase at a significant pace. This, in turn, may contribute to the growing market of non-reclosing valves across the globe.
Non-reclosing Valves Market: Dynamics
With the growing number of accidental incidences (overpressure) in several industries, there has been greater demand for enhanced safety in industrial operations. Regulatory bodies have formed numerous regulations to improve operation safety, and thus, there has been greater demand for high-performance Non-reclosing valves across the globe. Surging investments in the upstream and downstream sector across the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific regions are expected to fuel the growth of the oil and gas industry across these regions. Several projects in the oil & gas business is estimated to create rapid momentum in terms of the installation and construction of pipelines. This, in turn, will also boost the demand for non-reclosing valves, for liquid, gas, as well as steam applications. Moreover, an increase in the consumption of non-reclosing valves has been significantly observed in industries such as power generation, water, and pulp and paper, where pressure vessels or pipelines go through extreme high or low pressures.
Manufacturers of non-reclosing valves are facing challenges related to the development of devices while adhering to strict environmental and governmental regulations and approvals such as JIS, ASME, and SAHSE. Non-reclosing valves compliant with various standards find larger adoption as compared to general valves. Hence, various manufacturers are focusing on complying with governmental standards and regulations.
Non-reclosing Valves Market: Segment
The global Non-reclosing Valves market has been segmented by Product type, by Size, by Set Pressure and by End Use Industries
On the basis of Product type, the global Non-reclosing Valves market has been segmented as:
- Rupture Disk
- Breaking Pin
- Buckling Pin
- Shear Pin
- Fusible Plug
On the basis of Size, the global Non-reclosing Valves market has been segmented as:
- Less Than 5 Inch Non-reclosing Valves
- 5 Inch to 25 Inch Non-reclosing Valves
- 25 Inch to 40 Inch Non-reclosing Valves
- Above 40 Inch Non-reclosing Valves
On the basis of Set Pressure, the global Non-reclosing Valves market has been segmented as:
- Low Pressure Non-reclosing Valves
- Medium Pressure Non-reclosing Valves
- High Pressure Non-reclosing Valves
On the basis of End Use Industries, the global Non-reclosing Valves market has been segmented as:
- Oil and Gas
- Chemical and Petrochemicals
- Energy & Power Generation
- Pulp and Paper
- Water and Wastewater
- Others
Non-reclosing Valves Market: Regional Outlook
India, Mexico, China, and the ASEAN region are picking up in the market, owing to the robust outlook of various industries in these regions. In the U.S., there are more than 130 ongoing projects of natural gas exploration and transportation pipelines that are expected to be completed in the near future. This increasing exploration, which constitutes onshore exploration activity, is, in turn, expected to result in an increase in the demand for Non-reclosing valves.
Non-reclosing Valves Market: Key Participants
Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Non-reclosing Valves market include:
- BS&B Safety Systems, L.L.C
- Elfab Limited
- Taylor Valve Technology
- King’s Energy Services Ltd.
- Jiangsu Reliable Mechanical Equipment Co., Ltd.
- OPRS
