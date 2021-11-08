Organic Food Preservatives Market Research, Competitor Strategy, Industry Trends, Forecast to 2023

Market – Overview:

Many of the food products in the market require, preservatives so as to ensure a longer shelf life for products. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Food and Beverage sector among others, recently published a report on this market. The sector is expected to develop at an accelerated pace with a complimenting CAGR percent in the forecast period.

Artificial preservatives have been in use since quite a while now, but their negative repercussions on health have led to a sharp decline in their usage. The organic food preservatives has grown in order to address this need for natural preservatives that do not lead to long-term damages to health. Awareness of health and increased nutritional benefits have boosted the development of the sector favorably.

Global Competitive Analysis:

A trend of volume-driven growth has been observed in the market of late with the development of different varieties of product types. The industry players in the segment are effectively utilizing their primary resources to initiate long lasting growth changes. The sector is undergoing considerable transformation which has accelerated the growth pace of the sector. Conversely, with companies aiming to capture a considerable share of the market segment as early as possible, experimentation with various advantage points is being seriously considered and implemented.The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be harnessed by ensuring ongoing process improvements and maintaining financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies.

The major market players include Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), DuPont Nutrition & Health (Denmark), Tate & Lyle (U.K.), Univar Inc. (U.S.), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Kemin Industries, Inc. (U.S.) and Hawkins Watts Limited (Australia).

Industry Updates:

Jan 2018 Arjuna Naturals Extracts, Ltd. announced its natural preservative formulation for combating oxidation, thermal degradation and extending the frying cycle of vegetable oils. The new and natural preservative formulation contains a few simple ingredients and allows a clean label. The product is also GMO-free, oil-soluble and vegan. After garnering a strong initial response, the company has decided to immediately market this product worldwide.

Feb 2018 Arjuna Natural Extracts has recently launched a natural, formulation-specific preservative intended to increase the shelf life of chilled meats. The difference of this from existing options is based on the synthetic preservatives commonly used in chilled meats, which contain nitrates which can generate nitrosamines, the chemical compounds suspected of increasing cancer risk. Arjuna has asserted that X-tend’s natural formulation can safely switch with chemical nitrosomyoglobin-forming preservatives while being non-carcinogenic and safe to use in chilled meat.

Industry Segments:

The global organic food preservatives market is initially divided on the basis of function into antimicrobials, antioxidants, and others. The antimicrobials segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the organic food preservatives market during the forecast period. Furthermore, on the basis of nutrients, the industry is segmented into minerals, vitamins, phytonutrients, and others. The highly nutritious qualities have helped in increasing the market for organic food preservatives. On the basis of application, the sector is categorized into bakery & confectionery, dairy & frozen products, oils & fats, snacks & beverages, meat, poultry & seafood, and others. The organic food preservatives are being used as a beneficial alternative to table sugar for a wide range of bakery products, food products and beverages which is growing its demand globally. The distribution channels have segmented the sector into store based such as supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, food processing industries, and others, and non-store based.

Detailed Regional Analysis:

The Organic Food Preservatives Market is regionally segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW). Among these, Asia Pacific region has amassed major market share owing to swift increase in demand for food shadowed by North America. The organic food preservatives market is evolving rapidly in this region as the high demand levels for organic foods has repercussions on the preservative categories required to maintain freshness in products. There is mounting demand for dietary products, nutritious food and beverages as well as due to health benefits of these organic preservatives in this region. Changing consumer preferences for natural, dietary, and healthy products will sustain the use of organic food preservatives products in Asia Pacific region over the forecast period. Emergent demand for food and beverages in North America will drive the growth of the market in this region in the forecasting period. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to observe maximum growth in the global organic food preservatives market over the forecast period.