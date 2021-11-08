Pet Mri Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth By 2026

Positron emission tomography (PET) coupled with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is a new prototype of hybrid imaging technology that allows the combination of molecular data from positron emission tomography (PET) scanning and morphofunctional information obtained from magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanning. PET MRI is a two in one test which combines images from both Positron emission tomography (PET) scan and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan. PET MRI hybrid technology has increases the performance in diagnostics by producing high quality detailed images of the body.

However, the adoption rate of PET MRI scanners is very less as compared to PET/CT scanners. According to a report, after the introduction of PET MRI scanners in the market, there occurs approximately seventy installation worldwide which is mostly installed in education centers. This may be due to cost of the equipment, logistics and operational costs which has impact in slow adoption of this systems. Unlike PET/CT scanners, MRI acts as the current modality for imaging of oncological conditions associated with soft tissues. PET MRI scanners is the most advanced technology in the field of development of diagnostics. The combination of both functional and anatomical imaging coupled with the use of different tracers in providing valuable information has led to the increase in adoption of PET MRI systems in coming years.

The PET MRI is expected to contribute substantial revenue generation in the market. This hybrid diagnostic imaging has various advantages such as it minimizes the radiation dose and enhanced quality images which as a result will drive the growth of the market. With the fully integrated positron emission tomography (PET) scanning and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners, the installation rate has been increasing down the line. Furthermore, its uses in wide range of application plays another important factor in boosting the growth of the market. In addition to this, PET MRI provides functional MRI capability and high soft tissue contrast. Moreover, PET MRI technology provides simultaneous molecular and anatomical information, perform multi-modality preclinical imaging, permitting good visualization, translational studies and quantification which is another factor in gaining popularity among the diagnostics imaging technology market. However, high capital cost of PET MRI systems may hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, lack of standardization and protocol occurs due to high variations of MR protocols, high time in acquisition and limited flexibility of PET MRI systems may impact the growth of the market. Proper diagnostic advantages of PET MRI has not been established yet and so it will take time to replace the PET/CT which may restrain the growth of the market.

The global PET MRI market is segmented on the basis of types, application and end user.

PET MRI Market Segmentation by Types Sequential Scanner PET MRI Simultaneous Scanner PET MRI

PET MRI Market Segmentation by Application Oncology Neurology Cardiology Inflammation/Infection Others

PET MRI Market Segmentation by End User Hospitals Diagnostics Laboratories Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Geographically, PET MRI market is categorized into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold substantial revenue share in the PET MRI market due to highly developed technologies and increase adoption of new technologies and devices which lead to rise in PET MRI market. Europe is also boosting the growth of PET MRI market due to increase healthcare expenditure and advancement in healthcare diagnostics. Asia Pacific is expected to witness steady growth in PET MRI market due to rising demand of new technologies and increasing awareness among people for early diagnosis. The Middle East and Africa have a slow growth PET MRI market due to less adoption of new diagnostics systems and improper healthcare facilities which in turn may impact the growth of PET MRI treatment market.