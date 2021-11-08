Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Outlook 2027 Historical Development and Estimated Forecast

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Pneumococcal Vaccines are used against streptococcus pneumonia. Pneumococcal can result in pneumonia, bacteremia pneumonia, bacteremia, meningitis, bloodstream infection and middle Ear infection.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The Pneumococcal Vaccines Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing government and private organizations to provide vaccination, low-cost of the pneumococcal vaccines, developments and advancements in the vaccines, increasing awareness among the parents regarding vaccination, and funding for development of new vaccines. Nevertheless, slow introduction of the vaccines in low economic countries, less awareness among the older population and low immunization coverage for pneumococcal vaccines is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players Included

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Sanofi Pasteur

China National Biotec Group

Astellas Pharma Inc

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

GAVI

Panacea Biotec

Aurobindo Pharma

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Pneumococcal Vaccines Market with detailed market segmentation by Dosage, End User and geography. The global Pneumococcal Vaccines Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Pneumococcal Vaccines Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Pneumococcal Vaccines Market is segmented on the basis of Dosage and End User. Based on Dosage the market is segmented into Single Dose Vial and Pre-Filled Syringe. Based on End User the market is segmented into Children aged 2 to 10, Adults aged 10 to 64, Geriatric aged more than 65.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Pneumococcal Vaccines Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Pneumococcal Vaccines Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Pneumococcal Vaccines Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Pneumococcal Vaccines Market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the Pneumococcal Vaccines Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Pneumococcal Vaccines Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Pneumococcal Vaccines Market in the global market.

