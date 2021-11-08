Savory Snacks Market: World-Wide Trends, Size, Demand & Growth Opportunities till 2019-2023

Global Savory Snacks Market Outlook: Savory Snacks Market report describes attributes like market size, trends, competitive landscape, market research, and applications of end-users based on different segments. The Savory Snacks market is additional segmented on the premise of types, geography, applications, and technologies. The report also contains information on technological advancements in the field of Savory Snacks to analyse the Savory Snacks market minutely and offer a better industry-leading insights.

Report helps to Determine who are the Market players, what benefits they Expects? Determine the Key strength and success factor of them. This report includes following top vendors in terms of company basic information, product category, sales (volume), revenue (Million USD), price and gross margin (%). They are:

Calbee Foods Co Ltd., ConAgra Foods Inc., ITC, Intersnack GmBH & Co, Mondelez International Inc., PepsiCo, Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., General Mills Inc

The global market for savory snacks was valued at USD 96 billion in 2016 is expected to reach USD 138.90 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.20%. Savory snacks are the emerging fast food category in the global market. PepsiCo is the leading player in the snacks category.

Know About Savory Snacks Market Segmentation:

Based on geographical region, the report analyzed as Sales, Market Share (%) by Types & Applications, Production, Consumption, Imports & Exports Analysis, and Consumption Forecast Especially in US, Canada, Mexico, Spian,UK, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, China, India, japam, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Rest Of the World

Points covered in the Savory Snacks Market Report:

1. Introduction

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Market Definition

2. Research Approach & Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Research Designs

2.3 Study Timelines

2.4 Study Phases

2.4.1 Secondary Research

2.4.2 Discussion Guide

2.4.3 Market Engineering and Econometric Modelling

2.4.4 Expert Validation

3. Key Findings

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Changing Lifestyle and Food Consumption Habits

4.1.2 Demand through Improved Disposable Income and Food Convenience

4.2 Constraints

4.2.1 Increasing Health Concern Among Consumers

4.2.2 High Level Food Ingredient Regulations by Government

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Product Innovation and Offerings

4.3.2 Increased Demand from Developing Regions

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.5.1 Consumer Demand Analysis

4.5.2 Target Market Identification

4.5.2.1 Purchasing Power

4.5.2.2 Demographic Strengths & Weaknesses

4.5.2.3 Spending Patterns

5. Market Segmentation

5.1 By Product Types

5.1.1 Potato Chips

5.1.2 Extruded Snacks

5.1.3 Nuts and Seeds

5.1.4 Traditional Snacks

5.1.5 Popcorn

5.1.6 Pretzels

5.1.7 Meat Snacks

5.1.8 Others

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Speciality Stores

5.2.2 Online Store

5.2.3 Super Markets/ Hyper Markets

5.2.4 Convinience Stores

5.2.5 Departmental Stores

5.2.6 Others

5.3 By Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 U.S.

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Others

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 U.K.

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Spain

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Russia

5.3.2.7 Others

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Others

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Others

5.3.5 Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Others

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Arca Continental

7.2 Blue Diamonds Growers

7.3 Calbee Foods Co Ltd.

7.4 ConAgra Foods Inc.

7.5 General Mills Inc

7.6 Haldiram

7.7 ITC

7.8 Intersnack Gmbh & Co

7.9 JFC

7.10 Kellogg Co.

7.11 Link Snacks Inc.

7.12 Mondelez International Inc.

7.13 Oberto Sausage

7.14 PepsiCo

Continued…

