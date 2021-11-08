Silicone Film Market Trends, Growth Share, Industry Driving Factor Analysis, Global Status, Competition Status by 2023

Silicone Film Market Overview:

The use of polypropylene silicone film in packaging applications is estimated to grow at a significant rate due to its superior properties such as cost-effectiveness, high heat resistance, and durability. Silicone film finds use in flexible packaging. The flexible packaging applications mainly include food & confectioneries, tobacco, and clothing.

In addition, owing to the superior and cost-effective benefits, the use of polypropylene (PP)-based silicone film is likely to increase over PET silicone films. The growing packaging industry with the increasing demand for packaged food & beverage for improved shelf-life and convenience is likely to drive the demand for PP.

Silicone Film Market Key Players:

The leading players in the global silicone film market are;

Sappi Limited (South Africa)

Polyplex Corporation Limited (India)

Siliconature S.P.A. (Italy)

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Japan)

Loparex (US)

Momentive Performance Materials (US)

DowDuPont (US)

Elkem (Norway)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

Wacker Chemie (Germany)

Tee Group Film (US)

The Rubber Company (England)

Garware Polyester Ltd (India)

Gascogne Group (France)

Rayven, Inc (US)

Infiana (Germany)

Silicone Film Market Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is expected to contribute the largest share in the global silicone film market due to favorable government policies in the electronic industry such as high foreign direct investment (FDI) in China and India. The Latin America and the Middle East & African markets are projected to register healthy CAGRs owing to the high demand for silicone films in food & beverage packaging.

Silicone Film Market Segmentation:

On the basis of end-use, the global silicone film market has been divided into electronics, packaging, automotive, industrial, others. The electronics segment is expected to be the leading the segment with largest share of the global market. Packaging is projected to be the fastest growing segment owing to wide applications in various processed food and beverage products.

