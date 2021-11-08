Sodium Gluconate Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2015 – 2021

Sodium gluconate is a salt of gluconic acid. It is a white powder, odorless and soluble in water. Sodium gluconate is used as chelating agent in various applications such as cement, alumina dyeing and plating industries. Sodium gluconate is also used as a surface cleaning agent. It is an effective sequestrant for magnesium, iron, aluminum, copper and calcium. It is used as a softener in water treatment.

The market for sodium gluconate was mainly driven by construction and industrial sector. Sodium gluconate is also used in textile industry in degreasing and cleaning fibers, sequestrant for metal ions. It can be used as retardant and plasticizer in construction industry. Sodium gluconate is used in treatment of metallic surfaces, aluminum etching and metal degreasing among other. Construction sector can provide major opportunities for sodium gluconate in near the future. However, higher manufacturing costs can be major restraint for the market in upcoming years.

In terms of demand, Asia Pacific was the leading region in the sodium gluconate market. The demand is high due to the huge demand from construction industry. China is one of the major producer and consumer for sodium gluconate and is expected to be the same in near future. India and Japan are likely to exhibit more demand for sodium gluconate across the forecast period. Asia Pacific was followed by North America. The market for sodium gluconate is huge from metal cleaning and textile market. Europe market is anticipated to grow and is likely to show greater demand in upcoming years owing to huge demand for sodium gluconate from various manufacturing sectors. The Rest of the World market is likely to potential market for sodium gluconate in next few years.

Some of the key manufacturers in the sodium gluconate market are Akzo Noble N.V, BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, Kemira Oyj, Lanxess AG, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation and The Dow Chemical Company among others.

