Transportation Management Systems Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Trends and Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

Transportation Management Systems Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Trends and Growth Opportunities
Transportation management system is a part of supply chain management and can also be linked to the enterprise’s resource planning systems.
The North America region holds the largest share of the market across the globe followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific region.
In 2018, the global Transportation Management Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Transportation Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Transportation Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
JDA Software
Oracle Corporation
Manhattan Associates
Descartes
SAP SE
BluJay
TMW Systems
Omnitracs
ORTEC
HighJump
MercuryGate
One Network
Precision Software
CargoSmart
Next Generation Logistic
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Railways
Roadways
Market segment by Application, split into
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Commercial
Retail
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Transportation Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Transportation Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
