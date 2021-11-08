Warm Blood Perfusion System Market Insights By Size, Share, Future Growth And Forecast From 2017-2024

Warm Blood Perfusion System Market Overview

Warm blood perfusion system is a portable organ care system which keeps any living organs oxygenating and maintained with continuously circulating blood. Warm blood perfusion technology is a great tool for the transportation of a living organ and to keep it functional even outside of the body. Additionally, warm blood perfusion is a portable box and by feeding donor’s blood it is capable of keeping body organ such as heart, lever and other functional. Further, it also provides additional time for the transportation of living organs and allows surgeons to work on any living organs outside of the body. Moreover, physiological monitoring, blood oxygenation, organ warming and pulsatile flow are the key functions of warm blood perfusion system which make it more valuable in terms of organ transportation.

Market Size & Forecast

Global warm blood perfusion system market is anticipated to witness robust growth over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024, owing to the factors such as rising number of heart related diseases and increasing number of heart transplantation cases across the globe. In terms of region, global warm blood perfusion system market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Among these region, Europe region has been the very first region which has got approval for the use of warm blood perfusion system. Further, recent success of this new technology in Europe region is expected to foster the growth of warm blood perfusion system over the forecast period.

Moreover, North America is expected to witness satisfactory growth over the forecast period due to presence of multicenter testing phases in United States and increasing number of patients suffering from heart related diseases in this region. Apart from this, various government initiatives in Asia Pacific countries such as National Organ Transplant Program in India and at the same time introduction of warm blood perfusion technology in Asia Pacific region is expected to drive the growth of warm blood perfusion system market in the region during the forecast period

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global warm blood perfusion system market includes the following segments:

By Organ Type

Heart

Lung

Lever

Others

By Region

Global warm blood perfusion system market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers & Challenges

Global warm blood perfusion system market is primarily driven by rising number of patients suffering from chronic diseases across the globe. Further, failure of living organs during transportation is major factor which has fueled the need for better organ transportation medium such as warm blood perfusion system. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of global warm blood perfusion system market in near future.

Additionally, many government initiatives in developed as well as developing countries along with other non-profit organizations such as Donate Life America to promote organ donations among the population are expected to escalate the demand for warm blood perfusion system in near future.

Moreover, these technologies are very effective medium of preserving organs and to keep them functional for a very long time. Thus, these technologies are very useful for those organ failure suffering patients which are at a distance from their donors. Considering above factor, global warm blood perfusion market is expected to witness remarkable growth in near future. In addition to this, warm blood perfusion system offers some additional advantages such as improved patient outcomes, better utilization of living organs, expansion of the pool of potential donors and overall low cost consumption in care of organs.

However, unavailability of potential donors as compared to the demand of living organs is a major factor hampering the growth of global warm blood perfusion system market.

Key Players

The major players for warm blood perfusion system market are as follows:

TransMedics Inc.

Company Overview

Key Product Offerings

Business Strategy

SWOT Analysis

Financials

Key potential companies that may enter into manufacturing of warm blood perfusion system are mentioned below:

XVIVO Perfusion AB

Organ Assist B.V.

Organ Recovery Systems Inc.

Organ Transport System Inc.

Water Medical System LLC

Paragonix Technologies Inc.

OrganOx Limited

Preservation Solution Inc.

Bridge to Life Ltd.

