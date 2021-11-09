2019-2023 Radiation Therapy Oncology Market Capacity Production Overview

Marketresearchnest Reports adds “Global Radiation Therapy Oncology Market Research Report 2019-2023” new report to its research database.

Radiation therapy or radiotherapy, often abbreviated RT, RTx, or XRT, is therapy using ionizing radiation, generally as part of cancer treatment to control or kill malignant cells and normally delivered by a linear accelerator. Radiation therapy may be curative in a number of types of cancer if they are localized to one area of the body.

The increasing cancer incidence by consistent rise in geriatric population around the world along with favorable reimbursement policies will fuel the growth for Radiation Therapy Oncology, according to research, the global Radiation Therapy Oncology market is expected to worth 10.9 billion USD by 2021.

On the basis of geography, the North America and Europe are the largest contributors owing to consistent technological advances followed by rigorous research initiatives to identify novel treatment methods. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be colossal market due to the acceptance of radiation therapies in cancer treatment, also the reimbursement policies for radiation therapies govern the market growth, especially in China and Japan.

Based on the type of method, radiation therapy can be further categorized into stereotactic radiotherapy and stereotactic radiosurgery, according to research, the stereotactic radiotherapy is holding a share of 59% in 2016.

Global top manufacturers operating in Radiation Therapy Oncology Market are Accuray, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Brainlab AG, C.R. Bard, Inc., GE Healthcare, NTP Radioisotopes (pty) Ltd., Positron Corporation, Siemens Healthcare and Varian Medical Systems, Inc. among others.

Radiation Therapy Oncology Report by Material, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

The report firstly introduced the Radiation Therapy Oncology basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

