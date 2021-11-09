2019 – 2024 Aesthetic Fillers Market Covers Current Market Scenario, Market Dynamics with Market Drivers, Restraints, and Upcoming Opportunities

Aesthetic Fillers Market Research Report 2019 provides key analysis on the market status of the Aesthetic Fillers manufacturers with market size, growth, share, trends as well as industry cost structure. The study objectives are to present the Aesthetic Fillers development in United States, Europe and China. Aesthetic Fillers Market report presents in-depth analysis of Aesthetic Fillers which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). Aesthetic Fillers market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Aesthetic Fillers market report also includes new upcoming technology of Aesthetic Fillers Industry that will helps to our clients.

Absorbable Aesthetic Filler Segment is expected to exhibit Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

Wrinkles are the first visible signs of aging. A face marked by furrows appears tired and neglected. Wrinkles are like small fractures of the skin, and the the aim of a filler is to fill them. Dermal fillers, also known as injectable implants, soft tissue fillers, or wrinkle fillers, are medical device implants approved by the FDA, in order to help create a smoother and/or fuller appearance in the face, including nasolabial folds, cheeks, and lips and to increase the volume of the back of the hand.

The FDA has approved some dermal fillers for the restoration and/or correction of the signs of facial fat loss (lipoatrophy) in people with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Also, several absorbable dermal fillers are approved by FDA , for lip and cheek augmentation in patients over the age of 21 and for the correction of contour deficiencies, such as wrinkles and acne scars. Any dermal filler can cause short- or long-term side effects, permanent side effects, or a combination. However, most of these side effects occur shortly after the procedure and go away in less than two weeks. Due to factors, like FDA approval to various absorbable fillers, the market for the same is expected to grow over the forecast period.

North America captured the Largest Market Share and is expected to Retain its Dominance

North America dominated the overall aesthetic filler market with the United States accounting as the major contributor to the market. Recently, consumers, around the world are showing increasing interest toward their aesthetic appearance. Aesthetic fillers that contain hyaluronic acid, collagen, and polymers and particles are used to give the skin or feature a cosmetic boost. As per the data from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, around 2.6 million procedures have been performed in the United States using soft tissue fillers in 2016, which was 2% higher than in 2015. The increase was attributed to the safe and effective minimally-invasive procedures and their lesser side-effects. As of 2016, about 30 aesthetic fillers are approved and possess HA license for sale in Canada. Hence, the above statistics and facts affirms that the market studied is expected grow in the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Aesthetic Fillers Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Facial Aesthetics

4.2.2 Rising Acceptance of Tissue Fillers with Increasing Dermal Filler Surgeries

4.2.3 Growing Aging Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Side Effects Associated with Dermal Fillers

4.3.2 Negative Effects of Unregistered Practitioners

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Absorbable

5.1.2 Non-absorbable

5.2 Material Type

5.2.1 Hyaluronic Acid

5.2.2 Polymers and Particles

5.2.3 Collagen

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Facial Line Correction

5.3.2 Face Lift

5.3.3 Lip Treatment

5.3.4 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Allergan

6.1.2 Galderma Pharma SA

6.1.3 Integra Lifesciences

6.1.4 Laboratoires Vivacy SAS

6.1.5 Merz Pharma

6.1.6 Sinclair Pharma

6.1.7 Suneva Medical Inc.

6.1.8 Teoxane

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

