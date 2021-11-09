Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
2019 – 2024 Albumin Market Covers Current Market Scenario, Market Dynamics with Market Drivers, Restraints, and Upcoming Opportunities

Press Release

Albumin

Industry Research.co study on “Albumin Market” with various segments like market strategy, investment plan, industry share, growth factors, industry policy, revenue, opportunity, demand and 2024 forecast. Albumin Market report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Albumin Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Albumin Industry. Albumin market report will help you to know each and every facet of keyword industry. It also covers growth potential, market size, demand by buyer and suppliers and forecast details.

Market Overview:

  • The albumin market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.
  • – Factors that are responsible for the growth of this market include rise in non-therapeutic application of albumin, rising production of immunoglobulin, rising plasma collection, and high demand for albumin in R&D activities.
  • – The rising awareness about the benefits of albumin as an excipient is boosting its demand across various laboratories. Albumin acts as a pharmaceutical stabilizer during formulation, as well as reconstitution, of the formulated pharmaceutical composition. It reduces adhesion and denaturation of the protein active ingredients, thereby preventing their loss.
  • – Moreover, human serum albumin (HSA) has the benefit of having insignificant immunogenicity when injected into a patient, making it a suitable choice for vaccine formulations.
  • – Improvements in protein purification and molecular separation technology are anticipated to give a significant push to the market. Moreover, the emerging markets provide immense opportunities for albumin as an excipient, owing to the development of contract research manufacturing. Henceforth, these aforementioned factors are helping in market growth.
  • – However, the factors, such as the irrational uses and adverse reactions associated with albumin, and the rising shift toward serum-free solutions are restraining the market gro

    Competitive Analysis: Albumin market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major key players in the industry. Top leading companies in Albumin market are:

  • Akron Biotech
  • Baxalata Incorporated
  • Baxter International Inc.
  • Biotest AG
  • Celgene Corporation
  • Grifols SA
  • Merck KGaA (Sigma
  • Aldrich Co.)
  • Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
  • Novozymes AS
  • Octapharma AG

    Scope of the Report:

  • Albumin is a water-soluble globular protein produced in the liver and accounts for 50% of blood plasma proteins. It plays a vital role in regulating blood volume and acts as transporters for molecules, such as few hormones, bile salts, and ions. It is commonly used as blood volumizer in rare diseases, burns, shocks, liver conditions, and other blood loss trauma and surgeries.

    Albumin Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: Albumin Market Definition

    Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Albumin Market

    Chapter 3: Albumin Market Executive Summary

    Chapter 4: Albumin Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services

    Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

    Chapter 6: Albumin Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024

    Chapter 7: Albumin Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions

    Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Albumin Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches

    Chapter 9: Key Players for Albumin Market

    Albumin Market

    Key Market Trends:

    The Human Serum Albumin Segment is Expected to Grow Faster During the Forecast Period

    Human serum albumin is the serum albumin found in human blood. It is the most abundant protein in human blood plasma and constitutes about half of the serum proteins. It is produced in the liver and is soluble and monomeric. The fast growth of the human serum albumin segment is due to its use in large amounts in the treatment of burns, shock, and blood loss, and even it is used in the pharmaceutical preparations, such as drug formulations and vaccines, and in cell culture media. Thus, the rising formulations and increasing R&D, along with the increasing of diseases, are helping the segment to grow faster in the forecast period.

    Asia-Pacific to Register the Highest CAGR in the Albumin Market

    The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market in the upcoming years. Increase in use of albumin for the treatment of diseases, the presence of a high patient pool, increase in R&D using albumin as an excipient, an increase in focus toward enhanced diagnosis are the major factors driving the growth of the albumin market in the Asia-Pacific region.

