Airline Ancillary Services Market Current and Future Outlook By Global Emerging Players – United Airlines, Delta, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Air France/KLM, Ryanair, easyJet, Lufthansa AG

Latest market study on “Airline Ancillary Services Market to 2027 by Type (Baggage fees, Onboard retail and a la carte services, Airline travel retail and FFP miles sales); and Carrier Type (Full-Service Carriers and Low-Cost Carriers) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, The global Airline Ancillary Services market is accounted to US$ 92.89 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 412.86 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Some of the leading Airline Ancillary Services market include, United Airlines, Delta, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Air France/KLM, Ryanair, easyJet, Lufthansa AG, Qantas, and Emirates Group among others.

The research thoroughly establishes critical Airline Ancillary Services Market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Airline Ancillary Services Market to elucidate the prominent investment pockets.

Current trends and future estimations are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis.

The market is analyzed based on various regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and trends, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every region in the report, in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the Airline Ancillary Services Market, globally. Moreover, the report provides an overview of the various strategies of key players present in the market.

The global airline ancillary service market for the type is fragmented into Baggage fees, Onboard retail and a la carte services, Airline travel retail and FFP miles sales. There have been several changes in the airline industry. In commercial departments at airlines around the world, analytics have taken hold and inform more decisions than ever. Those decisions include how, where, when, and at what price to offer options as diverse as checked baggage, pre-assigned seats, onboard meals, and hotel bookings, all of which fall broadly under the category of ancillary. Revenue from ancillary options has almost doubled as a percentage of total airline income from 4.8% in 2010 to 9.1% in 2016. Some airlines book more than 40% of their passenger revenue from these options. As the percentage grows, and airlines recognize the competitive importance of ancillary, the need for optimization increases. Ancillary merchandising, the art and science of creating and communicating the optimal mix of options at the right price, at the right time, represents a key driver for airline revenues.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Airline Ancillary Services Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Airline Ancillary Services Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report segments the global Airline Ancillary Services market as follows:

Global Airline Ancillary Services Market – By Type

Baggage fees

Onboard retail and a la carte services

Airline travel retail

FFP miles sales

Global Airline Ancillary Services Market – By Carrier Type

Full Service Carriers

Low Cost Carriers

Global Airline Ancillary Services Market – By Geography



North America U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe France Germany Italy Russia U.K Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China Australia India Rest of APAC



Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA



South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



