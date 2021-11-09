Alumina Trihydrate Market 2019 Share and Size Analysis Forecast till 2024 with Respect to Competitors, Covered Regions and Technology Tends

Industry Research.co study on “Alumina Trihydrate Market” with various segments like market strategy, investment plan, industry share, growth factors, industry policy, revenue, opportunity, demand and 2024 forecast. Alumina Trihydrate Market report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Alumina Trihydrate Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Alumina Trihydrate Industry. Alumina Trihydrate market report will help you to know each and every facet of keyword industry. It also covers growth potential, market size, demand by buyer and suppliers and forecast details.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Plastics

Alumina trihydrate is majorly used in plastics as a flame retardant. Almost 50% of the alumina trihydrate produced is being used in the plastics industry.

Plastics are being used in different end-user industries owing to the advantages such as low cost, less weight, durable, water resistant, etc. Some of the major end-user industries include automotive & transportation, construction, electrical & electronics, etc.

Growing demand for lightweight materials in the automotive industry, in order to provide increased efficiency and design flexibility, is primarily responsible for the growth of the plastics market. High-performance plastics offer manufacturers the advantages of design and comparable strength of steel, which helps in reducing the overall weight and controlling greenhouse gas emissions.

The building and construction sector is the second-largest application segment for plastics. The demand from developing economies, like China and India, is much more than the demand from developed countries, like United States and United Kingdom. In developed countries, the construction sector is mature, as compared to the construction sector in developing economies, which is growing drastically, fuelled by the growing population and increasing urbanization. It is projected that, by 2021, China and India together are expected to account for around 40% of the global construction industry.

All the aforementioned factors increase the demand for plastics from various industries. This, in turn, expected to drive the demand for the alumina trihydrate during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing demand for plastics and growing building & construction industries in the countries such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of alumina trihydrate is increasing in the region. The market in the region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

