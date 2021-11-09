Animal Nutrition Market Size to surge at 5.9% CAGR and Hit USD 15,335 Million by 2024

Animal nutrition chemicals are supplements given to animals that corrects deficiencies in feed and dietary supplementation. In addition, animal nutrition chemicals improve animal??s immunity, pregnancy outcome, fertility, newborn survival and growth, meat quality, and feed efficiency. The global animal nutrition chemicals market size was valued at $10,289 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $15,335 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Animal nutrition chemicals are provided for animal??s health benefits and to avert numerous health problems such as skin disease, nutrition deficiency, and improper digestion. Rise in awareness among farmers about the animal meat quality and health drives the demand for animal nutrition chemicals in the market. However, animal health issues are on an increase due to lack of health checkups along with excessive and substandard product feeding. This also restricts the market growth. Also, increase in industrial development of meat production and demand for meat causes insanitary practices amongst the poultry farmers. Recently, the rise of swine flu and bird flu had a bad influence on the market for animal feed and animal nutrition chemicals. Similarly, mounting prices of raw material and feed nutrient chemicals limit the market animal nutrition chemicals market growth. Further, high demand for meat and industrialization of meat industry is anticipated to boost the consumption of animal nutrition chemicals.

The report segments the market based on product type, species, application, and region. Based on product, the animal nutrition chemicals market is segmented into amino acid, vitamin, mineral, enzyme, fish oil & lipid, carotenoid, eubiotics, and others (organic food and vacuum salts). By species, it is classified into poultry, swine, ruminant, pet, and others (aquaculture and euqines). In terms of application, it is divided into animal feed manufacturers, farms, households, veterinarian, and others (domestic animal feed and aquaculture). Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the major players operating in the global animal nutrition chemicals industry are Tata chemicals Ltd, S.p.A., Cargill, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, CHURCH & DWIGHT CO. INC, Novozymes, Koninklijke DSM NV, BalChem, Kemin Industries, and SHV N.V.

This report consists of detailed description of different types of animal nutrition chemicals along with the classification as per technology.

The report provides the quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2017-2024 that assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape as well as value chain to understand the competitive environment across the geographies.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the animal nutrition chemicals market is provided.

Leading players are profiled and their key developments in recent years are listed in report.

By Product

Amino Acid

Vitamin

Mineral

Enzyme

Fish Oil & Lipid

Carotenoid

Eubiotics

Others (Organic Food and Vacuum Salts)

By Species

Poultry

Swine

Ruminant

Pet

Others (Aquaculture and Euqines)

By Application

Animal Feed Manufacturer

Farm

Household

Veterinarian

Others (Domestic Animal Feed and Aquaculture)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Australia

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

