Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Anti-counterfeit Packaging is the process of assigning secure packaging to the product in order to minimize counterfeiting or infringement. The purpose of Anti-counterfeit Packaging is to prevent imitation and confirms safety of the goods.

In terms of value, the track & trace technology of the usage feature segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is also projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The global Anti-counterfeit Packaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Anti-counterfeit Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Anti-counterfeit Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:Alien TechnologyZebra TechnologiesUPM raflatacAvery DennisonFlint GroupCatalentG&DSICPAimpinjSun ChemicalCFCEssentradupontSchreiner ProSecureOpSec SecurityKURZDe La Rue3MToppanDNPNHK SPRINGShinerTaibaoInvengoTechsunLipeng

Segment by RegionsNorth America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by TypeAuthentication Packaging Technology

Track and Trace Packaging Technology

Segment by ApplicationFood & beverage

Pharmaceuticals & healthcare

Industrial & automotive

Consumer durables

Clothing & apparel

Others

Table Of Contents:

