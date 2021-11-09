Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Anti-hypertensive Drugs Industry: 2019 Market Research with Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and 2024 Forecasts Research

Anti-hypertensive Drugs Market Research Report 2019 provides key analysis on the market status of the Anti-hypertensive Drugs manufacturers with market size, growth, share, trends as well as industry cost structure. The study objectives are to present the Anti-hypertensive Drugs development in United States, Europe and China. Anti-hypertensive Drugs Market report presents in-depth analysis of Anti-hypertensive Drugs which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). Anti-hypertensive Drugs market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Anti-hypertensive Drugs market report also includes new upcoming technology of Anti-hypertensive Drugs Industry that will helps to our clients.

Market Overview:

  • The anti-hypertensive drugs market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.5%, during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include increasing prevalence of hypertension, growing initiatives by private and government organizations, and rising awareness about hypertension.
  • The prevalence of hypertension has observed a significant rise over the past few years. Generally, blood pressure rises and falls throughout the day. However, it can damage one’s heart and result in health problems, if it stays high for a long time. High blood pressure is called hypertension. High blood pressure is the most harmful factor when it comes to the risk of heart disease and stroke, which is the leading cause of death in the United States. According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), about 75 million American adults (32%) have high blood pressure (hypertension), but only about half (54%) of people with high blood pressure have their condition under control. High blood pressure was a primary and contributing cause of death for more than 410,000 American citizens, in 2014. CDC also states that high blood pressure costs the nation USD 48.6 billion every year. This total includes the medications to treat high blood pressure, cost of health care services, and missed days of work.
  • However, even though most blood pressure medicines are easy to administrate, almost all medicines show certain side effects. Some common side effects of the antihypertensive medicines include cough, diarrhea or constipation, dizziness or lightheadedness, erection problems, feeling nervous, feeling tired, weak, drowsy, or a lack of energy, headache, skin rash, nausea or vomiting, and weight loss or gain without trying. These various side effects associated with the antihypertensive drugs are expected to hinder the growth of the market, over the forecast period.

    Anti-hypertensive Drugs Market Manufacturers:

  • Astrazeneca PLC
  • Boehringer Ingelheim
  • Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited
  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd
  • Lupin Limited
  • Merck & Co. Inc.
  • Novartis AG
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited
  • Sanofi SA

    Scope of the Report:

  • Antihypertensive drugs are referred to as a class of drugs that are used in treating hypertension (high blood pressure). There are many classes of antihypertensive drugs, which have the ability to lower blood pressure by different means, and thus, prevent the complications associated with high blood pressure, including stroke and myocardial infarction.

    Key Market Trends:

    Diuretics is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share in the Therapeutic Class

    Thiazide diuretics are the cornerstone of treatment for hypertension in most patients. Hydrochlorothiazide is the most commonly used thiazide diuretic in the United States. The Joint National Committee on the prevention, detection, evaluation, and treatment of high blood pressure recommends thiazide-type diuretics to be one of the preferred drug treatments for hypertension, whether used on its own or along with other antihypertensive drugs, such as calcium channel blockers. Moreover, it was also noted that more than one-third of the adults affected by hypertension were reported to take diuretics.

    North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same during the Forecast Period

    According to the AHA (American heart association), 74.9% of hypertension patients are currently undergoing treatment, and only 52.2% of patients have it under control. AHA projection shows that by 2030, about 41.4% of adults in the United States are expected to have hypertension. The demand for prompt and accurate diagnosis, and treatment of hypertension, identifying people predisposed to the disease, presence of technically advanced healthcare infrastructure, and management of the prognosis of the disease are some of the key market drivers of the North American anti-hypertension market.

    Some Factors Are Explained in Anti-hypertensive Drugs Market Report:

    1. Market dynamics:The Anti-hypertensive Drugs report shows the scope of the various commercial possibilities over the upcoming years and the positive revenue forecasts for the upcoming years. It also covers the information by various regions.
    2. Competitive Market Share:Anti-hypertensive Drugs market report offers a complete evaluation of the marketplace. It shows the qualitative insights and future projections of market. The estimates included in the report had been founded employing established research assumptions and methodologies. Anti-hypertensive Drugs market research report covers all information’s by product types, applications, and end-users.
    3. The Goal of the Report: The main goal of Anti-hypertensive Drugs market report is to provide a clear picture and a better understanding of the market for research report to the suppliers, manufacturers, and the distributors operational in it. The readers can gain a deep perception of market.

