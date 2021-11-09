Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Aptamers Market 2019 – 2024 Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis by Major Manufacturers, Growth Rate, CAGR Status, and Regional Segmentation with Forecast Details

Industry Research.co study on “Aptamers Market” with various segments like market strategy, investment plan, industry share, growth factors, industry policy, revenue, opportunity, demand and 2024 forecast. Aptamers Market report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Aptamers Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Aptamers Industry. Aptamers market report will help you to know each and every facet of keyword industry. It also covers growth potential, market size, demand by buyer and suppliers and forecast details.

  • The global aptamers market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period. Advancements in aptamer development technologies, increasing R&D expenditure, and the rising number of companies investing in this market are some of the key driving factors responsible for the growth of this market. Numerous advantages offered by these small molecules, in comparison to established antibodies, have also led to higher demand for these molecules across a diverse range of medical applications. They are chemically synthesized, which eliminates batch-to-batch variation and demands less time for development. Along with this, continuous advancement in technologies is expected to stimulate growth.
  • However, many aptamers have failed to meet the requisite safety and efficacy standards in clinical studies. Thus, companies have to terminate their clinical investigation during late-stage clinical studies. This factor is likely to affect the growth of this market negatively. In addition, other factors, such as low awareness about these technologies in middle- and low-income countries and inadequate regulatory structure, may hamper the overall growth.

    Competitive Analysis: Aptamers market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major key players in the industry. Top leading companies in Aptamers market are:

  • AM Biotechnologies, LLC
  • Aptagen, LLC
  • Aptamer Sciences, Inc.
  • Aptamer Group
  • Aptus Biotech S.L.
  • Base Pair Biotechnologies, Inc.
  • NOXXON Pharma
  • SomaLogic Inc.
  • TriLink BioTechnologies, Inc.
  • Vivonics, Inc.

  • Aptamers are short, single-stranded DNA or RNA (ssDNA or ssRNA) molecules, which can selectively bind to a specific target, including peptides, proteins, small molecules, carbohydrates, toxins, and even live cells. Aptamers assume various shapes, owing to their tendency to form helices or single-stranded loops. These molecules are extremely versatile and are used to bind targets with high specificity and selectivity.

    Diagnostics is expected to hold a Significant Market Share in the Application Type Segmentation

    Appropriate diagnosis is the most crucial factor for the treatment of diseases, especially the viral ones. Over the past few years, aptamer technology has observed a significant rise in its demand and usage all across the world. It has been used in a wide range of diagnostic as well as therapeutic applications; several strategies are currently being explored, in a definitive or conclusive way, using aptamers against virus proteins. From a diagnostic point of view, aptamers are presently being designed as a bio-recognition element in a variety of diagnostic systems in order to detect viral proteins, either in the blood (serum or plasma) or in the infected cells.

    North America dominates the Market and expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

    By geography, the aptamers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America dominates the aptamers market due to rapid technological advancements and high investment and funding to support the development of aptamers. Asia-Pacific is also expected to propel the global aptamers market, owing to factors, such as increasing research & development activities and economic growth.

