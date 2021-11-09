At 9.4% CAGR Aircraft Communication System Market is expected to reach US$7,475.4 Mn by 2025 Led by Cobham, General Dynamics Corporation, Harris Corporation, Honeywell International

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Aircraft Communication System Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, The global aircraft communication system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025, to account to US$7,475.4 Mn by 2025.

The market for aircraft communication systems is influenced by various factors such as rise in air travel, and increasing demand for SATCOM technologies. These factors are poised to drive the market growth of aircraft communication systems from 2017 to 2025. However, there are factors hindering the growth of the market during the forecast period such as high investments incurred during procurement of such advanced systems, and failure of air traffic management systems during the peak hour of air traffic. Moreover, several research and development activities being carried out by different aircraft communication systems manufacturers are poised to help the market for aircraft communication systems to escalate over the years in future.

The top 10 industry players operating in the field of aircraft communication systems across the globe includes Cobham Plc. (United Kingdom), General Dynamics Corporation (United States), Harris Corporation (United States), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), L-3 Technologies Inc. (United States), Northrop Grumman Corporation (United States), Thales Group (France), Viasat Inc. (United States), Raytheon Company (United States), and Rockwell Collins (United States) among others.

The research thoroughly establishes critical Aircraft Communication System Market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Aircraft Communication System Market to elucidate the prominent investment pockets.

Current trends and future estimations are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis.

The market is analyzed based on various regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and trends, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every region in the report, in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the Aircraft Communication System Market, globally. Moreover, the report provides an overview of the various strategies of key players present in the market.

Strategic Insights

Few of the recent strategies by some of the players in aircraft communication system market landscape are listed below-

2017: Park Air Systems, a subsidiary of Northrop Grumman Corporation’s U.K based ATM, is started delivering next generation VHF radios to Rockwell Collins for its air to ground voice and data link services.

2017: United Technologies planned to acquire Rockwell Collins for a worth of US$ 30 Billion

2017: Viasat Inc., won a contract of US$ 73 million, to provide satellite communication to Air Force One

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Aircraft Communication System Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Aircraft Communication System Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report segments the global aircraft communication system market are as follows:

Global Aircraft Communication System Market – By Type

VHF/UHF/HF Radio

Data Link

SATCOM

Global Aircraft communication System Market – By Component

Antenna

Transponder

Transceiver

Display & Processors

Global Aircraft Communication System Market – By Aircraft Type

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Global Aircraft Communication System Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Russia U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America (SAM) Brazil Rest of South America



