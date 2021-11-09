Automotive Radar 2019 Market Segmentation,Application,Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2025

Description:-

The Global Automotive Radar Market is anticipated to reach $15,658.6 million by 2026. In 2017, the adaptive cruise control application dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. In 2017, Europe accounted for the majority share in the global Automotive Radar market.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3695652-global-automotive-radar-market-by-range-short-range

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

The expanding global automotive industry, along with increasing popularity of autonomous vehicles majorly drives the market growth. Higher frequency radar systems are being used in vehicles owing to their improved performance, increased reliability, and higher accuracy. The adoption of automotive radar systems has increased significantly owing to increasing road traffic, growing incidences of road accidents, and growing need to improve road safety. Other factors driving the market growth include growing disposable income, technological advancements, and changing lifestyles. New emerging markets, emerging consumer demographics, and stringent government regulations would provide growth opportunities for Automotive Radar market in the coming years.

Automotive radars use 76 GHz to 81 GHz technology platform for easier development and use of individual sensors for multiple purposes. Use of wider bandwidth provides higher resolution and enhanced object recognition. The 79 GHz project founded by the European Commission aims to speed up global agreement to use the 79 GHz band for vehicular radars. The Russian Federation, Ukraine, Turkey and the Balkan region have approved the use of the 79 GHz band for automotive high-resolution short range radars.

http://heraldkeeper.com/news/automotive-radar-2019-market-segmentationapplicationtechnology-market-analysis-research-report-to-2025-328296.html

In 2017, Europe accounted for the highest share in the global Automotive Radar market. Established automotive industry, technological advancements, and high investment in R&D are factors expected to drive the market growth in the region. The introduction of stringent government regulations for vehicular and road safety accelerates the adoption of automotive radars. Asia-pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to economic growth in countries such as China and India, leading to rising living standards and high disposable income. Expansion of global players into these countries to tap market potential boosts the market growth.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Analog Devices, Inc, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Autoliv Inc., and Hella KGaA Hueck & Co among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3695652-global-automotive-radar-market-by-range-short-range

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation Automotive Radar Market Insights

3.1. Automotive Radar – Industry snapshot

3.2. Automotive Radar – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Automotive Radar Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Automotive Radar – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Automotive Radar Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Automotive Radar Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Automotive Radar Market Opportunity Analysis

3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.2.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.2.5. Degree of competition

3.3.3. Automotive Radar Market PEST Analysis, 2017

3.3.4. Automotive Radar Market Value Chain Analysis

3.3.5. Automotive Radar Industry Trends

3.3.6. Competitive Ranking Analysis Automotive Radar Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Range

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Short Range

4.3. Medium Range

4.4. Long Range Automotive Radar Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Vehicle Type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Passenger Vehicles

5.3. Commercial Vehicles Automotive Radar Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Sales Channel

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. OEM

6.3. Aftermarket Automotive Radar Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Frequency

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. 2X-GHZ Radar Systems

7.3. 7X-GHZ Radar Systems

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3695652

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)