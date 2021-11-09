Baby Infant Formula Market Key Factors, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2023 – Abbott Laboratories, Arla Foods, Beingmate Group Co. Ltd., Campbell Soup Company, D. SIGNSTORE, Danone

The report on “Baby Infant Formula Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

The global baby infant formula market is expected to garner $39,541 million by 2023, from a value of $19,892 million in 2016, registering a CAGR of 10.4% from 2017 to 2023. Infant formula is an acceptable alternative substitute for infant consumption, which attempts to mimic the nutritional composition of breast milk as closely as possible. Although physicians recommend breastmilk for optimal infant nutrition, it may not always be possible, suitable, or solely adequate. Enspire infant formula and toddler milk, and Similac infant formula and toddler milk are among various infant formulas available for healthy, full-term infants who are not breastfed or partially breastfed.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Abbott Laboratories, Arla Foods, Beingmate Group Co. Ltd., Campbell Soup Company, D. SIGNSTORE, Danone, Heinz and Hain Celestial Group, HiPP GmbH & Co, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, LLC, Nestle S.A.

Increase in participation of women in labor force has led to rise in number of women working outside their houses, which is the major driver for growth of baby infant formula market. Infant formula presents an appealing alternative to working mothers for their babies as per the need and convenience. Rapid urbanization and growth of the middle-class population have led to changes in the lifestyle of individuals. The middle-class population is more affluent and can afford to spend more on their children, thus driving the market growth. Consumer perception of high nutritional content in the infant formula also supplements this growth. At present, consumers’ health consciousness is increasing, and they are on a lookout for infant formula having high content of protein, minerals, and vitamins. Moreover, growth in preference for organic infant formulas may present new avenues for the manufacturers. However, concerns related to food safety and decline in global birth rate may hamper the market growth.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Baby Infant Formula Market Size

2.2 Baby Infant Formula Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Baby Infant Formula Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Baby Infant Formula Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Baby Infant Formula Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Baby Infant Formula Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Baby Infant Formula Sales by Product

4.2 Global Baby Infant Formula Revenue by Product

4.3 Baby Infant Formula Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Baby Infant Formula Breakdown Data by End User

