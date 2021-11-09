Border Security Market 2024: Trends and Growth, Segmentation and Key Companies

The Border Security Market is expected to grow at a Higher rate during the forecast period 2018-2023. The report starts with a basic Border Security market overview. In this introductory section, the research report incorporates analysis of Definitions, Classifications and Industry chain structure. Besides this, the report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

Top Manufactures of Border Security Market: – – Northrop Grumman Corporation, Airbus SE, The Boeing Company, Cobham PLC, Raytheon Company, Elbit Systems Ltd, General Atomics, General Dynamics Corporation, Saab AB, Moog Inc., Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd, Thales SA

The border security market is anticipated to reach USD 27.45 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 7.04%, during the forecast period. The rising geopolitical instabilities and territorial conflicts are driving the demand for advanced border security solutions, worldwide.

The increasing procurement of surveillance aircraft, patrol aircraft, ground attack helicopter, transport helicopters, amphibious aircraft, marine vessels, and submarines for border security are also expected to drive the growth of the border security market during the forecast period.

Modernization of the existing border security infrastructure is also providing new market opportunities for the border security market.

Scope of the Report

The global border security market is defined as the revenue from products that are employed for the purpose of securing borders.

Key Market Trends

Segment Trends

Despite clearly defined boundaries, maritime disputes are common in places where countries compete over inhabited and uninhabited islands. Many military superpowers have borders surrounded mostly by seas, such as the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia, China, and Japan. There are many disputes in the South China Sea among China, Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Malaysia, which have overlapping claims. In the wake of all these issues, all these countries are focusing more on protecting their sea-based borders. With increasing threats over international waters, countries are focusing on developing their surveillance over the sea, which is expected to drive the sea-based platforms to register the highest growth in the market during the forecast period.

Geography Trends

The Asia-Pacific currently has the highest share of the border security market. This is primarily due to ongoing border issues between India – Pakistan, India – China, and China-Japan, among others. China is one of the largest countries in Asia that has territorial issues with Taiwan, India, North Korea, Malaysia, South Korea, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, and Vietnam. Countries, like Vietnam, the Philippines, and Australia among others, are upgrading their border forces for detecting, intercepting, and deterring people smuggling ventures. Increasing collaborations between countries, like China and Pakistan, India and the United States, in order to protect their territories, are major contributing factors for the growth of the border security market in this region.

