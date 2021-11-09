C4ISR Market: Worldwide Analysis and Forecasts, 2019 to 2024

The C4ISR Market is expected to grow at a Higher rate during the forecast period 2018-2023. The report starts with a basic C4ISR market overview. In this introductory section, the research report incorporates analysis of Definitions, Classifications and Industry chain structure. Besides this, the report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

Top Manufactures of C4ISR Market: – – Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd, BAE Systems plc, Saab AB, Thales-Raytheon Systems Company LLC, L3 Technologies Inc., Rockwell Collins Inc., Harris Corporation, CACI INTERNATIONAL INC., General Atomics, General Dynamics Corporation

The C4ISR market was worth USD 124 billion in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of over 3.5% during the forecast period.

The control, command, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (C4ISR) market is growing due to factors, such as the increase in the number of security attacks, global terrorism, increasing demand for integrated solutions and interoperability, rise in asymmetric warfare and increasing use of technology (AESA) and unmanned platforms, which are expected to help the market to grow during the forecast period as well.

Increasing usage of geospatial intelligence, as well as the increasing need for short mission cycle time, shall lead to a growth in the market in the years to come.

Growth of the electro-magnetic environment and the growing integration of various components of the C4ISR systems are expected to provide growth opportunities for the market in the years to come.

Scope of the Report

C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computer, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) refers to systems, procedures, as well as techniques, which are used to collect and disseminate information.

Key Market Trends

The Command and Control Segment is Projected to Grow at a High Pace

Currently, the command and control segment has the highest market share of all the segments. The demand for C4ISR systems is expected to be driven by the increase in military expenditure and new procurement programs by countries such as, Brazil, China, India, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Countries facing current threats, like territorial disputes and hostile neighbors, are also expected to drive the demand for such systems. The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan have highlighted the importance of C4ISR systems in modern warfare. As a result, many countries are currently focusing on developing their capabilities. Thus, the focus is currently on this segment, which is the reason for its expected high CAGR.

North America is Expected to Register the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

In the C4ISR market, regionally, North America is generating the highest revenue at present. North America is a highly matured market with advanced infrastructure and it currently holds a large share of the market. The market in North America is mainly driven by the US defense programs and investment and R&D on new platforms. The United States spends more than the next seven countries combined. The country spends on airborne, naval, and land programs. In order to collaborate with each platform, the Pentagon and military are spending on C4ISR systems for better communication and operation between the troops and remotely operated personnel, thus having a positive impact on the market.

Table of Contents included in C4ISR Market Report – Executive summary, Scope of the report, Research Methodology, Introduction, Market landscape, Market segmentation by end-user industry, Market, segmentation by application, Geographical Segmentation, Decision framework, Drivers and challenges, Market trends, Vendor landscape, Key vendor analysis, Appendix, List of abbreviations, List of Exhibits

