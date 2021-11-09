Cell Isolation/Cell Separation 2019 Global Market Net Worth US$ 17.3 billion Forecast By 2025

Description:-

The global cell isolation/cell separation market is anticipated to reach USD 17.3 billion by 2025, according to a new report published by Polaris Market Research. In 2017, by cell type, human cell segment captures the largest market shares in terms of revenue and hold major share in the market. Regionally, North America accounted for the major share in the global cell isolation/cell separation market.

The cell isolation market is primarily driven due to increasing research and development by the companies which focus on innovating novel treatment for incurable diseases like cancer. Moreover, rising trend of stem cell isolation in the developing countries is also expected to augment the cell isolation market in the near future. Similarly, increased government funding for the cell-based research globally and increasing preference for personalised medicines would spur the cell isolation market growth in the near future.

Based on the product type consumables hold the major share in terms of revenue owning to the increased investment by the biopharmaceutical companies on research and development. Furthermore, high demand for the cell isolating consumables is expected to grow the market if consumables during the forecast period.

By technique, the cell isolation market is segmented as centrifuge, surface marker, and filtration. Centrifuge holds the major market share in terms of revenue, which is mainly attributed due to its wide application in the research laboratories and other end users.

Human cell isolation holds major market share in cell type isolation. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the rising demand for personalized care medication for the treatment of incurable diseases like cancer. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into Research Laboratories, Cell Banks, Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies, and Hospitals & Diagnostics Laboratories. The companies hold the major share owning to the increasing funding for continuous research and development.

Geographically, North America holds a dominating position in the global cell isolation market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The The primary factors influencing growth of cell isolation market in this region are well established infrastructure for cancer research, and highly organised regulatory structure for the companies mainly focusing on development of novel treatments. Moreover, rising expenditure on research and development by the private and public players would also augment the growth of this market. While, high concentration of the key players in this region will also spur the cell isolation market in North America.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period. Increasing awareness for prevention of various diseases, improving economic settings by the key payers, and growing government concern for promoting the cell research are the major factor that anticipate the growth of global cell isolation/cell separation market in the upcoming years.

The leading companies operating in this industry include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., BD Biosciences, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Merck & company, GE Healthcare, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Terumo BCT, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., PluriSelect Life Sciences, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Clontech Laboratories and Miltenyi BioTec.

Key Findings from the study suggest technology available in the market are continuously concentrating on the technological advancements that will reduce the efforts and provide with accurate solution for the incurable diseases treatment. The leading companies while developing new treatments considers the factors such as increasing awareness for the use of personalized medicine, and local governments initiatives for promoting cell research. North America is presumed to dominate the global cell isolation market over the forecast years and Asia Pacific region shows signs of high growth owing to the booming economies of India, and China.

