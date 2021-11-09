Cementitious Waterproofing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and Status and Forecast 2017 – 2025

The latest report on ‘Cementitious Waterproofing Market’, collated by Persistence Market Research, offers a deep dive into market dynamics, size, revenue estimations and growth rate. In addition, the report illustrates the key obstacles and innovative growth strategies adopted by leading manufacturers having a stronghold in the global market.

Cementitious Waterproofing Market: Introduction

Waterproofing can be explained as the process of making a structure or object waterproof or water-resistant so as to make it unaffected by water under specified conditions such as high moisture areas, internal seepages, rains etc. Only effective waterproofing can resist the inflow of water. The waterproofing materials have got to be used in wet environment as well as under water and hence need to be of specific composition and good quality. Cementitious waterproofing are being utilized in building structures (such as decks or wet spots), watercraft, canvas, electronic devices and paper packaging. Cementitious waterproofing provides a high bond strength to both steel and cement. Cementitious waterproofing guarantees concrete in sulphate contaminated ground conditions. It is useful for inside and outside waterproofing of concrete and other mineral substrates. Cementitious waterproofing is profitable for underground structures and furthermore on housetops and decks. The cementitious covering can shield interstates and beachfront structures from chloride and enhance the quality of the sustained bond.

Cementitious waterproofing is breathable and allow diffusion of negative water vapour. Also, it is an excellent bonding substance and resists harsh temperature. Cementitious waterproofing is available in various textures and colours. Cementitious waterproofing introduces the utilization of humidity control on concrete dividers or floors. A large number of humidity controls are made up of epoxy or latex blends that will be connected as a storm cellar or foundation sealant.

These can be used in various residential, infrastructure and commercial projects in many developing countries. The uses and advantages of waterproofing substances have been known to building developers since long.

Cementitious Waterproofing Industry: Market Dynamics

Some factors such as increasing urbanization, demand for compressive and water resistant quality products and growing construction industry act as drivers for the Cementitious Waterproofing industry.

Certain drawbacks of cementitious waterproofing are that it is not resistant to acid rain, cannot be applied on wood or metal substances, etc. All these factors hamper the market growth of cementitious waterproofing. The higher cost of Cementitious Waterproofing materials as compared to elastomeric coatings is also one of the major restraints for the industry.

Regulations by the U.S. Government on the use of sturdy construction materials and increasing use of PFOA and PFOS fluorocarbons, which are carcinogenic substances, influence the increasing production of bio-based polymers. This in turn, hampers the global cementitious waterproofing market growth.

Cementitious Waterproofing Industry: Market Segmentation

The global cementitious waterproofing market can be segmented on the basis of end-use as: Water Treatment Plants Bridges, Tunnels, Dams, etc. Railway & Subway Systems Sewage Treatment Plants Marine Cargo Docks and Ports Parking Structures & Lots

The global cementitious waterproofing market can be segmented on the basis of application as: Construction joint Inside corner Plastic pipe penetration Wall/slab cover



Cementitious Waterproofing Market: Regional Outlook

The major market of cementitious waterproofing industry is held by Asia Pacific, Japan and the U.S., where, Asia-Pacific holds significant market share in terms of value as well as volume. The Middle East and Africa follows Asia Pacific in terms of market share. On the other hand, countries such as China, India and Brazil are found to be the key consumers of Cementitious Waterproofing, following by developed countries such as Spain and Japan.

Infrastructure and construction sectors influence the market growth of this industry, attributable to the increasing awareness about new techniques, which will drive the product demand. This factor affects the market of Cementitious Waterproofing in India, China, Germany, Italy, etc. Also, expansion of aviation industry is expected to contribute to the market shares of China, which in turn will bolster the market growth in Asia Pacific region. However, Germany is focusing on environment-friendly products and manufacturing of natural polymers, which will restrain the market growth in Western Europe.

Cementitious Waterproofing Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the Cementitious Waterproofing market identified across the value chain are AQUAFIN, BASF, Clemons Concrete Coating, Evonik A.G., Fosroc International, Mapei S.p.A, Pidilite Industries, Polycoat, RPM International, Sika, W. R. Meadows, Inc., W.R. Grace and Xypex Chemical Corporation among others.

