Ceramic Fiber Market Development Factors, Future Prospects and especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, The Middle East and, Africa…

Ceramic Fiber Market Key Players Analysis:

Some of the manufacturers operating in the global ceramic fiber market are;

Morgan Advanced Materials (UK)

Unifrax (US)

LUYANG ENERGY-SAVING MATERIALS CO., LTD. (China)

IBIDEN (Japan)

HarbisonWalker International (US)

solite Insulating Products Co., Ltd. (Japan)

NUTEC (Mexico)

Rath-Group (US)

FibreCast, Inc. (US)

Pyrotek (US)

CeramSource, Inc., (US)

Ceramic Fiber Market Regional Analysis:

Regionally, the global market has been segmented into five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The market in Asia-Pacific dominated the global ceramic fiber market in 2017 due to the rapid industrialization and urbanization in the emerging economies such as India, Thailand, and Indonesia are the primary factor affecting the growth of the ceramic fiber market.

The high demand for ceramic fiber from oil & gas industry, present in abundance in the middle East & African region is expected to drive the market in this region.

The market in North America and Europe is expected to witness steady growth on account of the industrialization downturn in these regions.

Ceramic Fiber Market Segmentation:

The global ceramic fiber market has been segmented by type, product form, end-use industry, and region.

On the basis of the product form, the market has been segmented into blankets, rope, paper, board, blocks, cloth, module, and others. The module product is dominating the global market due to certain advantages such as versatility and suitability, coupled with characteristics such as lightweight, low thermal conductivity, excellent chemical stability, and high thermal insulation.

By type, the global ceramic fiber market has been divided into refractory ceramic fiber, alkaline earth silicone, and others. The refractory ceramic fiber type accounted for the largest market share in 2017 owing to its high insulating property. However, this type has been classified as possibly carcinogenic to humans by the Agency for Research on Cancer.

