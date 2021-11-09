Digital Badges Market is growing at a High CAGR by 2027 – Badgecraft, Basno, Concentric Sky, EbizON,Forall Systems, LearningTimes, Nocti Business Solutions, Portfolium, Professional Examination Service, Youtopia

The Industry Report “Digital Badges Market” provides a clear picture of the Current Market Scenario which includes past and estimated future size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the Digital Badges market.

The digital badge is a digital representation of skill, experience, or achievement gathered through online learning environments. The digital badges are usually associated with images and some metadata. These badges, when combined with points or leaderboards, can become gamification elements enabling users to compete and learn with each other.

The digital badges market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as a surge in the number of online platforms for education and learning, coupled with the growing count of digital users. Moreover, improved focus on employees’ professional development is further likely to boost the market growth. However, poor IT infrastructure in the developing countries may hamper the growth of the digital badges market. On the other hand, gamification in the education industry is expected to showcase symbolic growth opportunities for players involved in digital badges market during the forecast period.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Badgecraft

Basno, Inc.

Concentric Sky, Inc.

EbizON

Forall Systems, Inc.

LearningTimes

Nocti Business Solutions

Portfolium, Inc.

Professional Examination Service

Youtopia

The “Global Digital Badges Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Digital Badges industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Digital Badges market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global Digital Badges market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global digital badges market is segmented on the basis of component and application. Based on component, the market is segmented as platform and services. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as academics and corporate.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Digital Badges market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Digital Badges Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Digital Badges market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Digital Badges market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Digital Badges Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Digital Badges Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Digital Badges Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Digital Badges Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

