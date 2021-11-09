Docking Station Market Expand by Rapid Digitalization & Urbanization & Expansion of Gaming Industry in Future

The global docking station market is segmented into type such as laptop docking station, mobile phone docking system, hard drive and other. Among these segments, laptop docking station segment is expected to dominate the overall docking station market and is anticipated to capture a noteworthy CAGR of 5.4% during 2017-2024. Further, laptop docks segment is forecasted to observe a growth rate of 1.4x over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising demand for electronic gadgets is also projected to trigger the growth of docking station market in near future.

Global docking station market is anticipated to mask a notable CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Moreover, the global docking station market is projected to account for noteworthy revenue of USD 1,867.4 Million by the end of 2024. Additionally, continuous enhancements and research & development in docking station are the major dynamic factor behind the expansion of Docking Station Market.

In terms of regional platform, North America accounted for the largest market of global docking station in terms of revenue in 2016. Further, with rapid introduction of new laptop and phone accessories, the concern regarding the connectivity of these accessories with laptops or phones is also rising. Since, the cellphones and laptop has limited connecting ports, a docking station is there to add more connectivity options to the laptops and other devices. Further, rising trend of having additional monitor at home or at work is also a key factor that may bolster the growth of market over the forecast period. In Asia Pacific region emerging economies such as China and India and positive GDP figures are believed to foster the growth of docking station market.

Rapid Digitalization & Urbanization across the Universe

The digitalization across the globe is transforming numerous business models such as E-commerce, IT sector, and other businesses. With such digital transformation of business modules, the number of electronic devices such as laptops, tablet, printers and other electronic devices are increasing.

Since the laptops and computers have limited connecting ports, thus different business modules are experiencing a common setback that is connectivity of large number of electronic devices such as local printer, larger storage or backup drives, and possibly other devices with laptops or computer.

Expansion of Gaming Industry

The number of gamers across the universe is increasing at an enormous rate. There are around 1.8 Billion gamers present across the world and more than 50% of gamers are under 35 years.

Gaming is one of the major applications of docking station. A complete PC gaming setup involves a number of accessories including key boards, speakers, multiple screens, controllers and other accessories.

In contrast, compatibility issues with most of OEMs docking stations are a major concern in global docking station market. Another factor highlights that consumers are hesitating to replace their old docking station after spending a significant amount of money on a new laptop or tablet.

The report titled “Docking Station Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the global docking station market in terms of market segmentation by type, by application, by technology and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global docking station market which includes company profiling of Samsung, Sony, Lenovo, Toshiba, Dell, HP, ASUS Tek, Haier, Fujitsu, and Apple. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global docking station market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

