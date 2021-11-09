Explosive Growth And Attractive Opportunities Arthritic Therapeutic Market During 2019–2026| Key Players are AbbVie Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Limited & Amgen Ireland Limited, Baxter, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Arthritis is the inflammation of one or more joints, frequently accompanied by pain. There are several types of arthritis, which includes those related to wear & tear of cartilage (osteoarthritis) and that caused by an overactive immune system (rheumatoid arthritis).

Arthritic Therapeutic Market by Type (Biologics and Non-biologics) and Application (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Osteoarthritis, Osteoporosis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, and Fibromyalgia) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

The global arthritic therapeutic market growth is driven by increase in incidence of autoimmune disorders, rise in geriatric population, newer drugs in pipeline, surge in adoption rates of anti-arthritic drugs, increase in the use of anti-inflammatory therapeutics, and proactive government initiatives. However, the side effects associated with these drugs, such as serious infections, edema, ulcers; and patent expiration of certain drugs, restrain the market growth. In addition, increase in healthcare expenses and public awareness is expected to provide several opportunities for the market growth.

The global arthritic therapeutic market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, it is bifurcated into biologics and non-biologics. Based on application, it is categorized into rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and fibromyalgia. Geographically, it is analyzed across four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key companies operating in the market include AbbVie Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Limited & Amgen Ireland Limited, Baxter, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Celgene Corporation, and Pfizer Inc.

