Flame Retardant Fabric Market Productions, Supply, Sales, Demand, Market Status, and Forecast 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com published an Exclusive Report on “Global Flame Retardant Fabric Market Research Report 2019-2023” in its research database with report summary, table of content, research methodologies and data sources.

Flame retardant fabrics are textiles that are naturally more resistant to fire than others through chemical treatment or manufactured fireproof fibers.

The main contributors to growth of Flame retardant fabrics are increasing industrial regulations and standards, growing concern for employee safety and the growth in end-use industries, the new construction activities such as offices, education, healthcare, infrastructure and industrial will have great propellant to fuel the growth of Flame Retardant Fabric market, according to research, the Global Flame Retardant Fabric Market is expected to worth USD 5.15 billion USD by 2022, at a CAGR Of 6.1% between 2018-2022.

Inquire before buying at https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/enquirybuy/683274

Geographically, Europe is dominating the market due to its increasing regulations over fire save, which accounted for 36% of market share globally in 2017. Region followed by America and Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region exhibits the fastest growing market, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period, supplemented by factors such as development in enterprise infrastructure and other applications in the region.

On the basis of applications, Flame retardant fabrics can be segmented into industrial protective clothing, defense and public safety services and transport, household, industrial furniture, mattresses and roofing materials etc, according to research, the industrial protective clothing accounted for the largest market share at 41.2% of total in 2017, and is expected to maintain the trend for the forecast period.

Global top companies in operating Flame retardant fabrics include Carrington, Changzhou Longbei (Changtai), Chuangang, Delcotex, Dexiang, DuPont, EFT, Ems,Griltech, Gore, Gunei Chemical, Hangzhou Xiangjun, Henan Xinye, Howell Creative Group, Huntsman, ITI, Jiangsu SRO, Jilin Chemical Fiber Group, Kaneka among others.

Browse full table of contents and data tables at https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Flame-Retardant-Fabric-Market-Research-Report-2019-2023.html

Flame Retardant Fabric Report by Material, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

The report firstly introduced the Flame Retardant Fabric basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Request a sample at https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/683274

Contact Us:

Mr. Jeet Jain (Sales Manager)

[email protected]

USA: +1 (240) 284 8070 | UK: +44 20 3290 4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook