Food Amino Acids 2019 Global Market Net Worth US$ 4.02 billion Forecast By 2025

Description:-

The global food amino acids market is anticipated to reach USD 4.02 billion by 2026 according to a new study published by Polaris Market Research. Rising concern for protein rich food owing to growing awareness for nutritious and balanced diets, demand for amino acids the primary source of protein is expected to increase in the future.

Protein is one of the fundamental components for a health and balanced diet. These proteins are the macromolecules that are constructed from chains of the amino acids. By using the 20 essential amino acids, the body functions construct an irresistible abundance of several protein chains. These chains then interact and fold up into explicit three-dimensional shapes to perform specialized body functionality. The importance of protein and its growing awareness among the qualified consumers of the current market have forced up the demand for amino acids from the food and beverage manufactures or formulators.

Presence of protein in the body is essential as it performs vital functions in every cell including in transporters, membranes, components of immune system and enzymes along with being a precursor of hormones. These tissues and components are broken down and re built in regular intervals in the human body those results in turnover of protein, which eventually requires a constant supply of amino acids in the diets. All of the twenty amino acids are required to be consumed daily to be used as the building blocks for new proteins.

Nine of the twenty amino acids referred as the most essential or indispensable including Isoleucine, lysine, leucine, methionine, valine, threonine, phenylalanine histidine and tryptophan are not formed in human body and must be supplied from food. Hence, with such importance of its functionality for maintaining a healthy life and the rising consumer knowledge of these, demand these products in food have increased from the manufacturers as consumers are concerned of the nutritional content in food and beverage products.

Key findings from the study suggest that the largest share of the market in 2017 was of the Asia Pacific region. The region’s growing food & beverage industry backed by the surge in population, increasing consumer awareness for healthy and nutritious food, rising investments from foreign ingredient and food manufacturers are expected to be the major drivers of the Asia Pacific food amino acids market. Economic developments of India, Vietnam, South Korea, and a few other South East Asian countries have been crucial in driving the food amino acids market in the region.

Some of the leading companies currently operating in the industry space include Pacific Rainbow International, Inc., Kraemer Martin GmbH (Azelis) , CJ Corporation, Monteloeder S.L., Taiyo International , Sunrise Nutrachem Group, Rochem International Inc., Kingchem LLC , Amino GmbH, Pangaea Sciences Inc., Brenntag AG, Hugestone Enterprise Co., Ltd., Qingdao Samin Chemical Co., Ltd. , Shaoxing Yamei Biotechnology Co., Ltd , Daesang Corporation , Prinova Group LLC , Sigma-Aldrich, Evonik Industries , Kyowa Hakko Kirin Group and Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

