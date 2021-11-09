Global Cancer Screening Market Industry: Global Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation And Forecasts To 2023

The United States Of America (U.S.A.) is leading the cancer screening market. The rising incidence of cancer along with growing awareness regarding prevention of diseases and diagnosis is a key driver for the market. There is increased technological advancement along with fund based initiatives towards research and development (R&D) for awareness and prevention of diseases. The cancer screening market is expected to reach USD 13.12 Bn by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 10.95%.

Cancer screening market in the U.S.A. is classified by end users, screening type, and applications. By end users, it is further classified into hospitals, laboratories and independent physicians and clinics. By screening type, it is classified into laboratory, genetic, biopsy, imaging and endoscopy testing. By application type, it is further classified into lung, breast, melanoma, kidney and colorectal cancer.

Key growth factors

Increasing prevalence of cancer, funded initiatives from the government side and the growing trend to follow a sedentary lifestyle are the key growth factors for the region.

Threats and key players

Growing inter and intrastate barriers along with complicated frameworks has the potential to halt the growth of the market.

The key players operating in the U.S.A. cancer screening market are Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Siemens Healthineers

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the cancer screening market in the U.S.A.

2. Market drivers and challenges in the cancer screening market in the U.S.A.

3. Market trends in the cancer screening market in the U.S.A.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on end users (hospitals, laboratories and independent physicians and clinics).

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on screening type (laboratory, genetic, biopsy, imaging and endoscopy testing).

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segmentation based on application type (lung, breast, melanoma, kidney and colorectal cancer).

7. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of the major companies operating in the market.

Why buy?

o Understand the demand of cancer screening market in the U.S.A. to determine the viability of the market.

o Identify the developed and emerging markets where cancer screening market in the U.S.A. are sold.

o Identify the challenge areas and address them.

o Develop strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments.

o Evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow and to get an idea of the current position where you are placed.

o Recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly.

o Knowledge of the initiatives and growth strategies taken up by the major companies and decide on the direction for further growth.

o Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services with the key players in the market.

