Global Chromatography Instrumentation Market Insights By Size, Share, Future Growth And Forecast From 2015-2021

Chromatographic instruments are primarily used in scientific research labs and clinics to isolate mixtures and analyse differences between chemical and physical properties of these mixtures. Global chromatography instrumentation market is projected to swell from USD 7.3 Billion in 2015 to reach USD 9.5 Billion by 2020, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%.

Geographically, the global chromatography instrumentation market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to behold the highest growth rate in global chromatographic instrumentation market over the forecast period i.e. 2015-2021.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075228

Market Segmentation

By Systems

Global chromatographic instrumentation can be segmented on the basis of systems into liquid chromatographic systems, gas chromatographic systems and ion chromatographic systems.

By Consumables

Based on consumables the global chromatographic instrumentation market is segmented as columns, frits, pumps, flow cells, tunings and others.

By Applications

On the basis of applications, global chromatographic instrumentation market is divided as life sciences, food and beverage, environmental testing and others

The study further analysis the Y-O-Y Growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (United States, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Growth Drivers and challenges

Expansion in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is expected to be a key driver of global chromatographic instrumentation market over the forecast period.

In addition to that, rising government spending on research and development is also believed to augment the growth of global chromatography instrumentation market.

However, less successful rate in biotechnological research, global economic slowdown and high cost of chromatography instruments are major factors that are expected to hamper the growth of global chromatography instrumentation market in future.

Market Size and Forecast

North America holds the top rank in global chromatography instrumentation market. The market in the region is likely to get propelled by rising government expenditure on research and development activities in the healthcare industry. The U.S. is expected to be the largest chromatographic instrumentation market in North America followed by Canada.

Europe is anticipated to be the second largest chromatographic instrumentation market behind North America. The chromatographic instrumentation market in Europe is also believed to bolster from increasing research for development of new and innovative drugs.

Growth of Asia-Pacific chromatographic instrumentation market is anticipated to foster at a stupendous pace owing to increasing disposable incomes, rising food security awareness and increasing government funding on biochemical research in countries such as India, China, Japan and Singapore.

Key Players

The global chromatographic instrumentation market is very competitive and includes some of the top players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc, Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu Corporation, Novasep Holding S.A.S., Waters Corporation, JASCO, Inc., Pall Corporation, AB SCIEX LLC, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Get Complete Access of Study Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075228

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609