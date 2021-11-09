Global Tourism Insurance Market 2019-2025, Upcoming Trends, Challenges and Industry Key Players – Allianz, Munich RE, Generali, AXA, Hanse Merkur, Groupama
Summary
Tourism Insurance Market 2019-2025
Description: –
In 2018, the global Tourism Insurance market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the global Tourism Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Tourism Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Allianz
Munich RE
Generali
AXA
Hanse Merkur
Groupama
Mapfre Asistencia
AIG
CSA Travel Protection
USI Affinity
Seven Corners
MH Ross
Tokio Marine
Sompo Japan
Pingan Baoxian
STARR
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Medical expense
Trip Cancellation
Trip Delay
Property Damage
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Domestic Tourism
Oversea Tourism
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Tourism Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Tourism Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Tourism Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Medical expense
1.4.3 Trip Cancellation
1.4.4 Trip Delay
1.4.5 Property Damage
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Tourism Insurance Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Domestic Tourism
1.5.3 Oversea Tourism
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…………….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Allianz
12.1.1 Allianz Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Tourism Insurance Introduction
12.1.4 Allianz Revenue in Tourism Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Allianz Recent Development
12.2 Munich RE
12.2.1 Munich RE Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Tourism Insurance Introduction
12.2.4 Munich RE Revenue in Tourism Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Munich RE Recent Development
12.3 Generali
12.3.1 Generali Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Tourism Insurance Introduction
12.3.4 Generali Revenue in Tourism Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Generali Recent Development
12.4 AXA
12.4.1 AXA Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Tourism Insurance Introduction
12.4.4 AXA Revenue in Tourism Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 AXA Recent Development
12.5 Hanse Merkur
12.5.1 Hanse Merkur Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Tourism Insurance Introduction
12.5.4 Hanse Merkur Revenue in Tourism Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Hanse Merkur Recent Development
12.6 Groupama
12.6.1 Groupama Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Tourism Insurance Introduction
12.6.4 Groupama Revenue in Tourism Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Groupama Recent Development
Continued…...
