In-flight Entertainment Market To Have A Promising Future Ahead! | Key Companies are Burrana, Honeywell International,Thales Group, Viasat, Deutsche Lufthansa AG
According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “In-flight entertainment – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, The Global In-Flight Entertainment Market is expected to reach US$ 12,419.7 million in 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2019-2027.
In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share in the in-flight entertainment market. APAC region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the in-flight entertainment market. The demand for in-flight entertainment is anticipated to be robust, and will highly impact the choice of airlines. This trend is particularly to be witnessed in China, where the majority of the passengers believe that in-flight entertainment services would be among their priority to choose airlines.
Some of the key players operating in the in-flight entertainment market are Burrana Inc. (Digecor, Inc.), Honeywell International Inc., Thales Group, Viasat, Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Safran Aerosystems, Panasonic Corporation (Panasonic Avionics Corporation), Astronics Corporation, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., and Gogo, LLC.
The research thoroughly establishes critical In-flight Entertainment Market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.
Key Benefits
- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global In-flight Entertainment Market to elucidate the prominent investment pockets.
- Current trends and future estimations are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.
- The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis.
- The market is analyzed based on various regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and trends, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every region in the report, in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the In-flight Entertainment Market, globally. Moreover, the report provides an overview of the various strategies of key players present in the market.
Strategic Insights
New market initiatives was observed as the most adopted strategy in global in-flight entertainment market. Few of the recent market initiatives are listed below:
2019: Gogo Inc. and Phasor announced their development partnership has achieved its initial core-technology performance objectives and will progress to the productization phase. During the next phase, the technology is expected to be packaged as an airborne terminal to address the commercial aviation market. Phasor is pleased to partner with GOGO Inc. so that together they may address the growing demand for communications in the aeronautical broadband sector.
2018: PAC introduced new Innovation Studios at key centers across the globe. This new center will influence the cloud-based infrastructure for enhance its collaboration, strengthening its partner eco-system, and maintaining the range of value-added services company offer to their airline customers. Through this the user can get the maximum value from their inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) investments.
2017: Thales announced on December 2017, that it will acquire digital security vendor Gemalto in a deal valued at 4.8 billion euros, or $5.6 billion. Gemalto was pursued by French firm Atos, which announced its intention to acquire Gemalto on December 2013. Atos offered 46 euros per Gemalto share, while Thales is offering 51 euros per Gemalto share.
GLOBAL IN-FLIGHT ENTERTAINMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION
Global In-Flight Entertainment Market – By Fit Type
- Line Fit
- Retrofit
Global In-Flight Entertainment Market – By Aircraft Type
- Narrow Body Aircraft
- Wide Body Aircraft
- Business Jets
Global In-Flight Entertainment Market – By Product Type
- In-Flight Entertainment Hardware
- In-Flight Entertainment Connectivity & Communication
- In-Flight Entertainment Content
Global In-Flight Entertainment Market – By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
