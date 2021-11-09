Ink Additives Market Size, Global Analysis, Business Growth, Sales Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Future Plans and Trends by Forecast 2023

Market Overview:

Ink additives are used to maximize the service life of printing ink. It allows easier and high-performance ink formulation to deliver clear, visual, and long-lasting printing solution. It offers color strength, light resistance, stability, gloss, and abiding properties.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the prominent players in the Global Ink Additives Market are BASF SE (Germany), Evonik Industries (Germany), ALTANA AG (Germany), Elementis Plc (UK), Shamrock Technologies (US), Harima Chemicals Group (Japan), Solvay S.A (Belgium), Lubrizol (US), Croda International Plc. (UK), Allnex (Germany), Clariant (Switzerland), Polyone Corporation (US), Raybo Chemical Company (US), and Honeywell International Inc. (US) among others are some of the key players in the global ink additives market.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Ink Additives Market has been segmented on the basis of Ink Additives Types, Process, Technology, Application and Region.

By Ink Additives Types, the Global Ink Additives Market has been divided into rheology modifiers, foam control additives, dispersing & wetting agents, slip/rub materials, and others. Rheology modifiers accounted for the major demand of the product in the production of printing inks owing the ease in distribution of ink on the printing substrate.

Based on Process, the Global Ink Additives Market has been categorized as flexographic, lithographic, gravure, and digital among others. Lithographic process dominated the product market share due to smooth printing solution to avoid failure of impressions.

On the Basis of Technology, the Global Ink Additives Market has been segmented as solvent-based, water-based, and others. The majority of Asia-Pacific manufacturers are developing the product by using solvent-based technology due to cost-effectiveness and highly volatile nature during the evaporation process.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the five key regions studied for the global ink additives market. In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share of the global Ink additives market. China is the leading producer and consumer of the product.

North America and Europe are the other significant regional markets for Ink Additives. US and Germany are the leading countries for using water-based technology in these regions due to stringent government regulations on ink market.

