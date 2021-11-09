Internet of Things in Banking Market: Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis 2024

The Internet of Things in Banking Market report forecast 2019-2024 is a professional and detailed study on the present state also focuses on the major drivers, Internet of Things in Banking business strategists and effective growth for the key players. Global Internet of Things in Banking Industry also provides granular analysis of the Internet of Things in Banking market dynamics, share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and facilitate better decision-making.

The global internet of things in banking market is expected to register a CAGR of 18.58%, during the forecast period (2019-2024). Open data, API-led ecosystems, emerging technologies and regulations will continue to evolve in 2019 and beyond. To thrive these continuous change, banks need an architecture that allows them to respond to changes quickly, innovate and deliver value creatively, and operate efficiently. In 2019, the digital reference architecture will embrace “deep business focus” as a design principle.

– Wearable technologies are gaining popularity rapidly, and because of their widespread adoption, banks all over the world have become determined to enable banking through these wearables, which is a key driver for the market.

– Security is of the utmost importance in the banking system. A bank can only function on the trust. IoT will aid banks considerably in this regard by introducing a strong identity verification, privacy and protection system. Biometrics are already being used widely, and geolocation abilities of mobile devices are majorly becoming the key drivers for the growth of market.

– The future of the market in the banking sector is expected to be focused on offering securing IoT devices to improve insights on customer behavior analysis. However, the greater vulnerability to cyber attacks, owing to the increased number of IoT devices end-points is challenging the growth of the market.

Scope of the Report

Internet of things in banking market is showing fast digitization and mobilization in the banking and financial services business. Businesses are exploring the opportunity of IoT in finance to leverage data and to minimalize the risks that are endemic to this sector. Organizations in retail banking, faster payments, improved operability (to support the move to open banking) and additional responsive mobile services are the main points of focus for innovation.

Internet of Things in Banking Market by Top Manufacturers: – – Vodafone Group PLC, Infosys Limited, IBM Corporation, Temenos Group AG, Allerin Technologies, SAP AG, Software AG, Ranosys Technologies, Capgemini SE, Tibbo Systems

Analysis and Key Opportunities of Internet of Things in Banking Market Report: Extensive analysis of the Global market, by component, helps in understanding the components of the Market that are currently used along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future. Internet of Things in Banking market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Key Market Trends

Cybersecurity Applications Drive the Market Growth

– Today customer expectations, technological capabilities, regulatory requirements, demographics and economics are together creating a crucial change. This leads to the need for banking institutions to get ahead of these challenges and adopt a proactive approach to cybersecurity.

– Financial sector faced almost three times the cyber attacks as compared to that of the other industries. Data breaches (both internal through fraud and external through cyber criminals) leads to the exponential rise in costs.

– Ongoing threats related to IoT devices will force banks to tighten security layers, including patchable firmware/software and controlled privilege access. New regulations will be driven by large scale attacks using IoT to amplify the attack by the help of wearable devices. Wearables such as smartwatches are poised to become the future of the retail banking experience, according to Samsung Insights. One example is that banks could use Bluetooth beacons to push personal greetings to customers’ smartwatches when they enter a banking location.

– There is an increased rate in data breaches in the United States annually. The main segment is the banking sector and the privileged misuse and web attack is the main reason for it, where the hackers use malicious code and software to alter computer code. Recent news says that HSBC Bank customers had personal information exposed as a result of a data breach by unauthorized users in US.

– Security solutions like Attila’s GoSilent are designed to detect and prevent cyber attacks from a wide spectrum of sources.GoSilent locks down access to the networks of banking institutions by securing all the endpoints – such as servers, mobile devices, printer/scanners, laptops and desktops.

– Enforcing Multi-Factor Authentication usually for physical access control, use of virtual private networks, prevention of counterfeit by Chip assembly integrator are the key trends in the cybersecurity applications which will enhance the market.

North America to Account for a Significant Share

– North America has many of the largest banks, which has a major effect to drive the market for IoT in banking. The convergence of operational and information technology and increasing use of IoT devices in product, application, and premises monitoring for connected banking are some of the factors driving the IoT in Banking in North America.

– The U.S. is the largest market for IoT security solutions in banking beacuse of having large number of banks with large number of data breaches news.

– Many banks now provide applications for popular wearables like Apple Watch and FitPay, which is already working with Bank of America. Amazon is too planning to let customers zap each other cash with Alexa, and then deposit the money in an Amazon-branded checking account.

– Diebold, a US financial and security services corporation, went even further and designed a smart ATM. If anyone wants to withdraw some cash, a person should simply schedule a session via a mobile app, walk up to the nearest ATM and choose one of the available verification options.

– Due to latest innovation in the banking sector, the market is readily growing in North America region.

