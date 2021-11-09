Jaw Crusher Market: Continuing to Show Billion Dollar Growth According to ‘Persistence Market Research’ 2017 – 2025

Based on data by Persistence Market Research, this report on ‘Jaw Crusher Market’ delivers a succinct analysis on industry size, regional growth and revenue forecasts for the upcoming years. The report further sheds light on significant challenges and latest growth strategies adopted by manufacturers who strive to sustain their foothold in the ‘Jaw Crusher’ landscape.

Global Jaw Crusher: Market Overview

A crusher is a machine which crushes the large rocks into smaller one, gravel or a rock dust. A jaw crusher uses force for crushing the rocks. This force is achieved with the help of a fixed and swing jaws. These Jaw crushers are heavy duty machines. The primary use of jaw crusher is in mining and building materials. It is also used in waste management and recycling process. Various leading manufacturers and growing number of end-use industries favor the demand for the global jaw crusher market. The major factors such as wide commercial and industrial applications and technological advancement the global jaw crusher market are expected to gain traction in the forecast period 2017-2027.

Global Jaw Crusher: Market Dynamics

The major factors that are responsible for the growth of jaw crusher market are technological advancement and innovation. There are various latest models of the jaw crushers that attracts different types of potential customers. The advent of technology in the features of jaw crushers has created a positive outlook for the global jaw crusher market. The demand for the crushing equipment in the developing countries is growing due to industrial development and thus propels the growth of jaw crusher market. Moreover the factors such as wide industrial and commercial use of jaw crusher such as in mining, building and construction and recycling wastes, cost-effectiveness, long life of the equipment, high productivity, easy maintenance, range of feeding capacity, flexibility, convenient replacement of spare parts, low noise pollution and low energy consumptions has favored the use and demand for the global jaw crusher market. Thus, it is expected to gain traction during the forecast period.

However, the factors which can affect the demand for the jaw crushers are uneven particle size, the limited capacity of each feeder which avoids crowd feeding, and bigger vibration. Moreover, the heavy weight of the skilled operator affects the overall demand for the jaw crusher market on the global platform.

Global Jaw Crusher: Segmentation

The global jaw crusher market is segmented by position of the swing jaw

Blake crusher

Dodge crusher

Universal Crusher

The global jaw crusher market is segmented by toggle

Double

Single

The global jaw crusher market is segmented by applications

Mining

Aggregate

Demolition

Industry Quarry

Construction

Environmental Recycling of waste



Global Jaw Crusher: Segment Overview

The global jaw crusher market is majorly driven by the application segment in which it is majorly used in the mining and building construction. The jaw crusher is also utilized in the garbage and waste recycling process, aggregation, broken screen and other ground operations. Due to its extensive use in the various end-use industries and for commercial use, the global jaw crusher market is expected to gain traction in the forecast period. The jaw crusher equipment consists of two jaws in which one is fixed and other swings. By position of pivoting of the swing jaw, the global jaw crusher market is segmented into three types in which the Blake crusher has the jaw fixed at the upper side of the machine. Dodge and Universal jaw crushers have their jaws set at lower and intermediate position each.

Global Jaw Crusher: Regional Overview

Geographically, the global jaw crusher market is segmented into seven regions namely the Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, and North America. North America and Europe due to strong contribution in the technologically advanced machinery and a large concentration of the crushing equipment manufacturers dominate the global jaw crusher market. Relatively fast economic development in the developing regions of Asia Pacific such as China, India, increase in the investment in transportation infrastructure, increasing mineral resource exploitation, constant technological innovation has propelled the demand for the global jaw crusher market in the Asia Pacific and thus is expected to be the potential market for the global jaw crusher market in the forecast period. The Middle East and Africa, due to increasing in the infrastructural development and increasing focus on the mining and quarrying has created the global opportunity for the jaw crusher market players. It is thus expected to have significant CAGR in the forecast period.

Global Jaw Crusher: Market Players

Some of the prominent players for the jaw crushers and other related market includes Shanghai Jianye Heavy Industry Machinery Co., Ltd, Henan Dewo Machinery Co. Ltd., Sandvik Construction, H-E-Parts International, ThyssenKrupp, SANME, Henan Hongxing Mining Machinery Co., Ltd.